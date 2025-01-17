Friday, January 17, 2025
     
29 schools across India receive show cause notice from CBSE, here's why

CBSE has issued show cause notice to 29 schools across India for violating CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws. Here's the complete list of the schools that have received show-cause notices from the board.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 17, 2025 19:11 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 19:13 IST
CBSE
Image Source : FILE CBSE logo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a showcause notice to 29 schools across India for violating its affiliation norms. In the official statement, the board has said that a series of

surprise inspections in 29 schools across multiple locations were conducted on December 18, and 19, to evaluate their adherence to the board's regulations. These inspections were conducted across five states and an union territory, including Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on December 19, 2024. After reviewing the inspections, the board has found a majority of these schools had violated CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws and board has asked them to submit explanations within 30 days.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, ''CBSE has taken serious note of these violations and has issued show-cause notices to all 29 schools involved. Each school has been provided with a copy of the respective inspection report and has been directed to submit their replies within 30 days''.

''CBSE remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of education and will continue to take stringent measures against any violations of its regulations.''

List of schools that have been issued show-cause notices

  1. Hope Hall Foundation School Sector 7, RK Puram, Delhi
  2. Jagriti Public School, Ratiya Marg, Sangam Vihar, Delhi
  3. Oxford Public School, Opposite Block 4, Nehru Nagar, Delhi
  4. J N INT School Jagdama Colony village Aali, Delhi
  5. Nav Gian Deep Public School Vijaya Enclave Palam Road Delhi
  6. S D Memorial Vidya Mandir Mahavir Enclave Dwarka Delhi
  7. Navyug Convent School Sainik Encl-2 Jharoda Delhi
  8. C R Oasis Convent School Najafgarh Delhi
  9. New Krishna Model Public School Rawata Delhi
  10. Central Academy International School, Sect 10 Dwarka Delhi
  11. Deen Bandhu Public School Delhi
  12. Brahma Shakti Public School Delhi
  13. Indraprastha Convent School Delhi
  14. Richmondd Global School Delhi
  15. Glorious Public School Delhi
  16. Aakash International School Delhi
  17. Holy International School Delhi
  18. Holy World School Arjun Park Ishwar Colony Najafgarh Delhi
  19. Sri Chaitanya Techno School Bengaluru, Karnataka
  20. Narayana Olympiad School Bengaluru, Karnataka
  21. Raj English School Shivpurava Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
  22. Happy Model School, Kurahuan 323 Chittupur Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
  23. St K C Memorial English School, Naveda Jalhupur Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
  24. Satyam International Boriya Gaurichak Patna, Bihar
  25. Eklavya Educational Complex Palanga Patna, Bihar
  26. Nirman High School Vastrapur Dashkroi Ahmedabad, Gujarat
  27. The New Tulip International School, Bopal Ahmedabad, Gujarat
  28. Modern Educational Academy Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
  29. Intelligent Public School Bilaspur , Chhattisgarh 
