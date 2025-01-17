29 schools across India receive show cause notice from CBSE, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE logo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a showcause notice to 29 schools across India for violating its affiliation norms. In the official statement, the board has said that a series of

surprise inspections in 29 schools across multiple locations were conducted on December 18, and 19, to evaluate their adherence to the board's regulations. These inspections were conducted across five states and an union territory, including Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on December 19, 2024. After reviewing the inspections, the board has found a majority of these schools had violated CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws and board has asked them to submit explanations within 30 days.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, ''CBSE has taken serious note of these violations and has issued show-cause notices to all 29 schools involved. Each school has been provided with a copy of the respective inspection report and has been directed to submit their replies within 30 days''.

''CBSE remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of education and will continue to take stringent measures against any violations of its regulations.''

ALSO READ | Board Exam 2025: CBSE issues important notice on uploading internal grades for Class 12 students, details here

List of schools that have been issued show-cause notices