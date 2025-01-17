Board Exam 2025: CBSE issues important notice on uploading internal grades for Class 12 students, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2025

Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice for all schools regarding uploading the marks of internal assessment/practicals and projects of students of the board exam 2025. According to the notice, the board has directed schools to upload internal assessments/practicals and project marks on the official website by February 14. The board has requested schools to cross-verify the data shared by candidates before uploading it on the official website and ensure the correctness of internal grades being uploaded.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, ''The Board 'Examinations - 2024-25 related activities are in full swing with most schools conducting the practical/project/ internal assessment and uploading of marks for the same. In continuation of the same, the portal for uploading of internal grades will remain active w.e.f. January 15, 2025 to February 14, 2025 for uploading the internal grades of class 12 candidates.''

''In this regard, you are requested to cross verify the data minutely prior to its uploading and ensure the correctness of internal grades being uploaded.'', it added.

The notice further reads, ''once again, it reiterated that while awarding/uploading the marks of practical/internal assessment/project/internal grades, it would be the responsibility of the school to ensure that marks/grades awarded/uploaded are correct and marks are uploaded on the server will be final and no correction will be allowed thereafter''.