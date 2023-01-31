Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: To begin tomorrow | Check here latest updates

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has scheduled the intermediate board exams to commence tomorrow. As per the exam timetable, the class 12 Bihar Board Exam 2023 will begin tomorrow (February 1, 2023). Ahead of the exams, some latest updates have made it to the limelight. As per news reports, the BSEB has set up a control room for the Bihar Board Examination 2023. The board has introduced an alternative way for the candidates in case they forget to bring their admit cards.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: Unique ID

For ease and to let every candidate appear in the Bihar Board Exams 2023, the BSEB has generated a unique ID for the candidates. The unique ID will help a candidate to appear for the exam in case he or she forgets to bring his or her admit card. Students must note that bringing the admit card is mandatory.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: Important guideline

The Bihar Board has released an official notification for the students. The board has requested the students to not carry an electronic watch, smartwatch or magnetic watch with them in the exam hall. As per the official notice, students can carry a normal watch with them.

The official notice of Bihar School Examination Board reads, 'Candidates appearing in the Intermediate/Secondary Annual (Theory) Examination, 2023 will be prohibited from entering the examination hall wearing Electronic watch, Smart watch or Magnetic watch. Candidates can enter the examination hall only by wearing a watch with the needle.'

ALSO READ | Bihar Board Exam 2023: Important guidelines released for students | Check here

ALSO READ | BSEB Bihar Board 2024: Registration window for matric exam closes today | Check latest updates