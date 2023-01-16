Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSEB Bihar Board 2024: Registration window for matric exam closes today | Check latest updates

BSEB Bihar Board 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for the matric Bihar Board 2024 today. As per the latest notice released by the BSEB for the class 9th students, the registration with a late fee for the left-out students will end today. The board directed the school heads to register the left-out students today.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) recently announced that the last date for registration with a late fee for Bihar Board Exam 2024 has been extended. The class 9th students who didn't register for the Bihar Board Exam 2024 were asked to do it by paying the late fee. As per the latest notice of the Bihar Board, the last date for registration with a late fee has been extended to January 16, 2023.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023 Dates

Recently, Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB released the full date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023. The Inter board exam will start on February 1, 2023. As per the date sheet for the Class 12 Bihar Board, the practical exam will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. As per the schedule, the class 10 board exam will commence on February 14, 2023.

The result for the Bihar Board 2023 is expected to be released in March or April 2023. The compartment exams can be held in April or May 2023.

