Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Board Exam 2023: Important guidelines released for students | Check here

Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released an important notice for the students who will appear for the Bihar Board Exams 2023. Taking to Twitter, the Bihar Board has released some guidelines for the students ahead of the board exam 2023. As per the official notice released by the Bihar Board, candidates have been asked not to carry an electronic watch, smartwatch or magnetic watch during the exam.

Bihar Board Exam 2023: important guidelines

The Bihar Board has released an official notification for the students. The board has requested the students to not carry an electronic watch, smartwatch or magnetic watch with them in the exam hall. As per the official notice, students can carry a normal watch with them.

The official notice of Bihar School Examination Board reads, 'Candidates appearing in the Intermediate/Secondary Annual (Theory) Examination, 2023 will be prohibited from entering the examination hall wearing Electronic watch, Smart watch or Magnetic watch. Candidates can enter the examination hall only by wearing a watch with the needle.'

The official notice further reads, 'If a candidate is caught wearing an Electronic watch, Smart watch or Magnetic watch while appearing in the examination hall, he/she can be expelled from the exam considering it as misconduct. It will be the responsibility of the concerned examinee and invigilator.'

The board has asked the district education officers and superintendents of the examination centres to ensure that the instructions are effectively followed.

ALSO READ | BSEB Bihar Board 2024: Registration window for matric exam closes today | Check latest updates

ALSO READ | BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2024: Last date for registrations with late fee extended | Check here