Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2024 Guidelines: BSEB exam day instructions, what to carry, reporting time

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct the Bihar Board Intermediate Annual Exam 2024 tomorrow, February 1. Students who are appearing in the BSEB 12th exam, are advised to check the important instructions given by the board before appearing in the exam to avoid last-minute issues. For student's reference, we have compiled all the information related to the Bihar Board 12th exam 2023 in this article.

BSEB 12th Board Exam 2024 Date:

According to the official announcement, the Bihar Board exam for class 12th will be conducted from February 1 to 12 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam will take place in 1,523 exam centres across the state. This year, a total of 13,04,352 candidates have registered for the exam, of which 626,431 are female and 677, 921 are male.

BSEB 12th Board Exam 2024 admit card

BSEB 12th Board Exam 2024 admit cards were issued on January 20 on the official website. The school authorities can download the admit cards of their respective students from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The facility of downloading the admit card will remain available by the end of January 31, 2024.

Important Instructions

Students are required to reach the exam centre early for a smooth examination experience

Students whose exam is scheduled for Morning Session, are required to be present by 9 AM at the exam centre.

Students whose exam is scheduled for Afternoon Session, are required to be present by 1.30 PM at the exam centre

Students are required to carry valid identity proof along with their admit cards on the day of exam

Students can carry only basic stationery items inside the examination hall

Students can carry pens, pencils, and blue and black ink pens inside the exam hall

Students and invigilators are prohibited from using electronic devices such as pagers, smart watches, bluetooth, etc.

Things not allowed inside the exam hall

Electronic devices

Textual material

Eatable item

