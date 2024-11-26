Assam and Meghalaya board datesheet 2025 out for classes 10th, and 12th, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meghalaya, Assam board datasheet 2025 out for 10, 12

Assam Board and Meghalaya Board datasheet 2025: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) have released the exam date sheets for classes 10th, and 12th. Students appearing in the board exam 2025 can check the detailed exam schedule on the respective official website.

According to the exam schedule, SEBA 10th theory exams 2025 will be held from February 15 and March 3, 2025, and practical on January 21 and 22, 2025. MBOSE Class 10 exam will begin on February 10, 2025, and the Class 12 board exam will commence on February 18. Candidates can check the exam schedule in the provided table given below.

HSLC Routine 2025 Assam

Exam dates Morning shift (9 am to 12 pm) Afternoon shift (1:30 to 4:30 pm) February 15 English – February 17 MIL/English Music, Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali - February 21 General Mathematics - February 22 Retail Trade NSQF, IT/ITeS NSQF, Private Security NSQF, Health Care NSQF, Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF, Tourism & Hospitality NSQF, Beauty & Wellness NSQF, Automotive NSQF, Electronics & Hardware NSQF, Animal Health Worker NSQF, Agriculture Diary worker NSQF Music, Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali February 24 General Science - February 25 Fine Arts Weaving and Textile Designing, Bodo (E) February 27 Social Science - February 28 Mainpuri, Santhali Assamese March 1 Hindi, Garment Designing - March 3 Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic, Persian -

Assam HSLC Practical Dates 2025

Assam HSLC Practical Exam Dates Subjects (Timing - 9 am to 11 am) Subject (Timing - 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm) 21-Jan Commerce, Computer Science, Home Science Weaving and Textile Designing, IT/ITes NSQF, Fine 22-Jan Music (E), Dance (E), Wood Craft, Garment Designing, Yoga & Physical education Retail Trade NSQF, Private Security NSQF, Health Care NSQF, Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF, Tourism & Hospitality NSQF, Beauty and Wellness NSQF, Automotive NSQF, Electronics and Hardware NSQF, Agriculture Dairy Worker NSQF

Assam Class 12 Exam 2025 schedule

Date Morning (From 9 am to 12 noon) Afternoon

(From 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm) February 13 – English February 14 Music (Group B) Vocational Paper-I February 15 – Swadesh Adhyayan February 17 – Physics/ Accountancy/ Education February 21 – Chemistry/ Business Studies/ Political Science February 22 Music (Group C) Bihu February 24 – Biology/ Insurance / History February 25 Music (Group A) Computer Science & Application February 27 – Mathematics February 28 – IT/ITeS/ Retail Trade/ Agriculture (Dairy Farmer/ Floriculturist)/ Heath Care/ Private Security/ Tourism & Hispotality/ Beauty & Wellness/ Electronics/ Automotive/ Physical Education/ Banking, Financial Services and Insurance March 1 Entrepreneurship Development Advance Sanskrit March 3 – Modern Indian Languages / Alternative English March 4 Home Science Vocational Paper-II March 5 – Logic & Philosophy / Finance/ Psychology March 6 – Fine Arts/ Economic Geography/ Biotechnology March 7 – Business Mathematics & Statistics/ Geography/ Geology March 8 – Advanced Languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit March 11 – Economics March 12 – Statistics March 13 Tai Language Multimedia & Web Technology March 17 – Anthropology or Sociology or Salesmanship and Advertising

Meghalaya Board Class 10th Board Exam Date 2025

Date Subject (10:00 am to 1:00 pm) February 10 English February 12 Indian Languages/Additional English February 14 Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subject February 17 Social Science February 19 Science and Technology February 21 Mathematics/Special Mathematics

Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Class 12) Time Table

Date Subjects February 18 English February 19 Statistics/Geology February 20 M.I.L./Alternative English February 21 Vocational Subjects/Poultry Farming-IV/Computer Technique-IV February 24 Physics/Sociology February 25 Economics February 26 Chemistry/Philosophy/Poultry Farming-V/Computer Technique-V February 27 Elective Languages/Business Studies February 28 Biology/Education March 3 Mathematics March 4 Political Science/Poultry Farming-VI/Computer Technique-VI/Anthropology/Entrepreneurship (Commerce) March 5 Anthropology, Entrepreneurship (Commerce) March 6 History March 7 Home Science/Accountancy/Entrepreneurship (Vocational)/Computer Science/Informatics Practices March 10 Computer Science/ Information Practices March 11 Geography March 12 Music (Western) March 13 Physical Education March 17 Psychology

