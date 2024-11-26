Assam and Meghalaya board datesheet 2025 out for classes 10th, and 12th, check complete schedule

Assam Board and Meghalaya Board datasheet 2025: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) have released the exam date sheets for classes 10th, and 12th. Students appearing in the board exam 2025 can check the detailed exam schedule on the respective official website.
According to the exam schedule, SEBA 10th theory exams 2025 will be held from February 15 and March 3, 2025, and practical on January 21 and 22, 2025. MBOSE Class 10 exam will begin on February 10, 2025, and the Class 12 board exam will commence on February 18. Candidates can check the exam schedule in the provided table given below.
HSLC Routine 2025 Assam
|Exam dates
|Morning shift (9 am to 12 pm)
|Afternoon shift (1:30 to 4:30 pm)
|February 15
|English
|–
|February 17
|MIL/English Music, Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali
|-
|February 21
|General Mathematics
|-
|February 22
|Retail Trade NSQF, IT/ITeS NSQF, Private Security NSQF, Health Care NSQF, Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF, Tourism & Hospitality NSQF, Beauty & Wellness NSQF, Automotive NSQF, Electronics & Hardware NSQF, Animal Health Worker NSQF, Agriculture Diary worker NSQF
|Music, Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali
|February 24
|General Science
|-
|February 25
|Fine Arts
|Weaving and Textile Designing, Bodo (E)
|February 27
|Social Science
|-
|February 28
|Mainpuri, Santhali
|Assamese
|March 1
|Hindi, Garment Designing
|-
|March 3
|Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic, Persian
|-
Assam HSLC Practical Dates 2025
|Assam HSLC Practical Exam Dates
|Subjects (Timing - 9 am to 11 am)
|
Subject
(Timing - 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm)
|21-Jan
|Commerce, Computer Science, Home Science
|Weaving and Textile Designing, IT/ITes NSQF, Fine
|22-Jan
|Music (E), Dance (E), Wood Craft, Garment Designing, Yoga & Physical education
|Retail Trade NSQF, Private Security NSQF, Health Care NSQF, Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF, Tourism & Hospitality NSQF, Beauty and Wellness NSQF, Automotive NSQF, Electronics and Hardware NSQF, Agriculture Dairy Worker NSQF
Assam Class 12 Exam 2025 schedule
|Date
|Morning
(From 9 am to 12 noon)
|Afternoon
(From 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm)
|February 13
|–
|English
|February 14
|Music (Group B)
|Vocational Paper-I
|February 15
|–
|Swadesh Adhyayan
|February 17
|–
|Physics/ Accountancy/ Education
|February 21
|–
|Chemistry/ Business Studies/ Political Science
|February 22
|Music (Group C)
|Bihu
|February 24
|–
|Biology/ Insurance / History
|February 25
|Music (Group A)
|Computer Science & Application
|February 27
|–
|Mathematics
|February 28
|–
|IT/ITeS/ Retail Trade/ Agriculture (Dairy Farmer/ Floriculturist)/ Heath Care/ Private Security/ Tourism & Hispotality/ Beauty & Wellness/ Electronics/ Automotive/ Physical Education/ Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
|March 1
|Entrepreneurship Development
|Advance Sanskrit
|March 3
|–
|Modern Indian Languages / Alternative English
|March 4
|Home Science
|Vocational Paper-II
|March 5
|–
|Logic & Philosophy / Finance/ Psychology
|March 6
|–
|Fine Arts/ Economic Geography/ Biotechnology
|March 7
|–
|Business Mathematics & Statistics/ Geography/ Geology
|March 8
|–
|Advanced Languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit
|March 11
|–
|Economics
|March 12
|–
|Statistics
|March 13
|Tai Language
|Multimedia & Web Technology
|March 17
|–
|Anthropology or Sociology or Salesmanship and Advertising
Meghalaya Board Class 10th Board Exam Date 2025
|Date
|Subject (10:00 am to 1:00 pm)
|February 10
|English
|February 12
|Indian Languages/Additional English
|February 14
|Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subject
|February 17
|Social Science
|February 19
|Science and Technology
|February 21
|Mathematics/Special Mathematics
Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Class 12) Time Table
|Date
|Subjects
|February 18
|English
|February 19
|Statistics/Geology
|February 20
|M.I.L./Alternative English
|February 21
|Vocational Subjects/Poultry Farming-IV/Computer Technique-IV
|February 24
|Physics/Sociology
|February 25
|Economics
|February 26
|Chemistry/Philosophy/Poultry Farming-V/Computer Technique-V
|February 27
|Elective Languages/Business Studies
|February 28
|Biology/Education
|March 3
|Mathematics
|March 4
|Political Science/Poultry Farming-VI/Computer Technique-VI/Anthropology/Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
|March 5
|Anthropology, Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
|March 6
|History
|March 7
|Home Science/Accountancy/Entrepreneurship (Vocational)/Computer Science/Informatics Practices
|March 10
|Computer Science/ Information Practices
|March 11
|Geography
|March 12
|Music (Western)
|March 13
|Physical Education
|March 17
|Psychology
