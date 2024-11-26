Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
Assam and Meghalaya board datesheet 2025 out for classes 10th, and 12th, check complete schedule

Assam and Meghalaya board datasheet 2025 has been released for classes 10th, and 12th. Students who wish to appear in the board exam 2025 can check the detailed exam schedule on the official website. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2024 17:07 IST
Meghalaya, Assam board datasheet 2025 out for 10, 12
Image Source : FILE Meghalaya, Assam board datasheet 2025 out for 10, 12

Assam Board and Meghalaya Board datasheet 2025: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) have released the exam date sheets for classes 10th, and 12th. Students appearing in the board exam 2025 can check the detailed exam schedule on the respective official website.

According to the exam schedule, SEBA 10th theory exams 2025 will be held from February 15 and March 3, 2025, and practical on January 21 and 22, 2025.  MBOSE Class 10 exam will begin on February 10, 2025, and the Class 12 board exam will commence on February 18. Candidates can check the exam schedule in the provided table given below.

HSLC Routine 2025 Assam

Exam dates Morning shift (9 am to 12 pm) Afternoon shift (1:30 to 4:30 pm) 
February 15 English
February 17 MIL/English Music, Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali -
February 21 General Mathematics -
February 22 Retail Trade NSQF, IT/ITeS NSQF, Private Security NSQF, Health Care NSQF, Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF, Tourism & Hospitality NSQF, Beauty & Wellness NSQF, Automotive NSQF, Electronics & Hardware NSQF, Animal Health Worker NSQF, Agriculture Diary worker NSQF Music, Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali
February 24 General Science -
February 25 Fine Arts Weaving and Textile Designing, Bodo (E)
February 27 Social Science -
February 28 Mainpuri, Santhali Assamese
March 1 Hindi, Garment Designing -
March 3 Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic, Persian -

Assam HSLC Practical Dates 2025

Assam HSLC Practical Exam Dates Subjects  (Timing - 9 am to 11 am)

Subject

(Timing - 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm)
21-Jan Commerce, Computer Science, Home Science Weaving and Textile Designing, IT/ITes NSQF, Fine
22-Jan Music (E), Dance (E), Wood Craft, Garment Designing, Yoga & Physical education Retail Trade NSQF, Private Security NSQF, Health Care NSQF, Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF, Tourism & Hospitality NSQF, Beauty and Wellness NSQF, Automotive NSQF, Electronics and Hardware NSQF, Agriculture Dairy Worker NSQF

Assam Class 12 Exam 2025 schedule

Date Morning 

(From 9 am to 12 noon)

 Afternoon
(From 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm)
February 13 English
February 14 Music (Group B) Vocational Paper-I
February 15 –  Swadesh Adhyayan
February 17 Physics/ Accountancy/ Education
February 21 Chemistry/ Business Studies/ Political Science
February 22 Music (Group C) Bihu
February 24 Biology/ Insurance / History
February 25 Music (Group A) Computer Science & Application 
February 27 Mathematics
February 28 IT/ITeS/ Retail Trade/ Agriculture (Dairy Farmer/ Floriculturist)/ Heath Care/ Private Security/ Tourism & Hispotality/ Beauty & Wellness/ Electronics/ Automotive/ Physical Education/ Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
March 1 Entrepreneurship Development  Advance Sanskrit
March 3 Modern Indian Languages / Alternative English
March 4 Home Science Vocational Paper-II
March 5 Logic & Philosophy / Finance/ Psychology
March 6 Fine Arts/ Economic Geography/ Biotechnology 
March 7 Business Mathematics & Statistics/ Geography/ Geology
March 8 Advanced Languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit
March 11 Economics 
March 12 Statistics
March 13 Tai Language Multimedia & Web Technology
March 17 Anthropology or Sociology or Salesmanship and Advertising

Meghalaya Board Class 10th Board Exam Date 2025

Date Subject (10:00 am to 1:00 pm)
February 10 English
February 12 Indian Languages/Additional English 
February 14 Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subject 
February 17 Social Science
February 19 Science and Technology
February 21 Mathematics/Special Mathematics

Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Class 12) Time Table

Date Subjects
February 18 English
February 19 Statistics/Geology
February 20 M.I.L./Alternative English
February 21 Vocational Subjects/Poultry Farming-IV/Computer Technique-IV
February 24 Physics/Sociology
February 25 Economics
February 26 Chemistry/Philosophy/Poultry Farming-V/Computer Technique-V
February 27 Elective Languages/Business Studies
February 28 Biology/Education
March 3 Mathematics
March 4 Political Science/Poultry Farming-VI/Computer Technique-VI/Anthropology/Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
March 5 Anthropology, Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
March 6 History
March 7 Home Science/Accountancy/Entrepreneurship (Vocational)/Computer Science/Informatics Practices
March 10 Computer Science/ Information Practices
March 11 Geography
March 12  Music (Western)
March 13 Physical Education
March 17 Psychology

ALSO READ | ICSE, ISC board exam 2025 datesheets released for Classes 10 and 12: Check subject-wise complete schedule

ALSO READ | Board exam 2025 date sheet out for classes 10th, 12th; check CBSE, UPMSP, MPBSE, CHSE Odisha exam schedule

 

