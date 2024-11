ICSE, ISC board exam 2025 datesheets released for Classes 10 and 12: Check subject-wise complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSE, ISC board exam 2025 datesheets out for 10, 12

ICSE, ISC board exam 2025 datesheets: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th. Those appearing in the Board exam 2025 can download their exam timetable from the ICSE’s official website, cisce.org. The datesheet includes important guidelines, exam dates, and more.

According to the official announcement, the examinations for both classes 10 and 12 will be held between February and March. ICSE Class 10 exams are set to be conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025. Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12 exams will start on February 13 and end on April 5, 2025. Students can check subject-wise ICSE, ISC board exam 2025 date in the provided table.

ICSE, ISC board exam 2025 datesheets out for 10, 12

ISC Class 10th 2025 Subject-wise Timetable

Date Time Subject February 18 11:00 AM English Language (ENGLISH Paper 1) February 21, 2025 11:00 AM Literature in English (ENGLISH Paper 2) February 22, 2025 9:00 AM Art Paper 1 (Still Life) February 24, 2025 9:00 AM Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting) February 25, 2025 11:00 AM Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Russian, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan February 28, 2025 11:00 AM Economics (Group II Elective) March 1, 2025 9:00 AM Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) March 4, 2025 11:00 AM Mathematics March 6, 2025 11:00 AM Hindi March 8, 2025 11:00 AM Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Basic Data Entry Operator, Dietetic Aide, Cashier, Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator, Auto Service Technician

ISC Class 12th 2025 Subject-wise Timetable