Board exam 2025 date sheet out for classes 10th, 12th; check CBSE, UPMSP, MPBSE, CHSE Odisha exam schedule

Board exam 2025 date sheet: The countdown begins! The board exam schedule for various boards, including the central and state boards, is out, marking the final stretch for students. Currently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE), Kerala Board, and Maharashtra Board, Odisha Board have announced their exam schedules for classes 10th and 12th.
Class 10th, and 12th board exam schedules of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) and other states are awaited. Once out, the students can download their exam schedules from their official websites.
Board exam 2025 date sheet for classes 10th, 12th: How to download?
- Visit the official website of the concerned board
- Navigate the link to the 'Board exam 2025 date sheet' flashing on homepage
- It will redirect you to a PDF file containing the class 10th, and 12th board exam schedule
Board Exam 2025: Websites to check datesheet
- CBSE board exam 2025 - cbse.gov.in
- MP board exam 2025 - mpbse.nic.in
- UP board exam 2025 - upmsp.edu.in
- Gujrat Board exam 2025 - gseb.org
- CHSE Board exam 2025 - chseodisha.nic.in
Board exam 2025 dates for check CBSE, UPMSP, MPBSE, GSEB, Goa, and other boards schedule
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Date
|Date
|Time
|Subjects
|15th February
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|English (Communicative)
|English (Language and Literature)
|17th February
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Hindustani Music (Per Ins), Tamang, Gurung,Sherpa,Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy, Physical Activity Trainer
|18th February
|Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Apparel, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Data Science, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skills for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
|20th February
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|Science Saturday
|22nd February
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|French, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit
|25th February
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|Social Science
|27th February
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|Urdu Course-A, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course-B
|28th February
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B
|1st March
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Painting
|3rd March
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Health Care
|5th March
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|Elements of Business, Retail
|6th March
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Telugu - Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu
|10th March
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
|12th March
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments),Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Thai
|13th March
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|Home Science
|17th March
|10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
|Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
|18th March
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Date
GSEB Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2025
|Exam Date
|Subjects
|February 27
|First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia
|March 1
|Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics
|March 3
|Social Science
|March 5
|English (Second Language)
|March 6
|Gujarati (Second Language)
|March 8
|Science
|March 10
|Second Language (Hindi/ Sindhi/ Sanskrit/ Farsi/ Arabic/ Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retails and other subjects
UP Board exam date 2025 for class 12
|Exam date 2025
|Subject
|February 24
|Military Science, Hindi General Hindi
|February 28
|Business Studies (for Commerce stream), Home Science
|General Basic Subject for vocational class, Agricultural Crop Science (Agronomy)- First Paper (For Agriculture Part-1) Agricultural Crop Science (Agronomy)- Sixth Paper (for Agriculture Part-2), NCC
|March 1
|Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, washing and dyeing. Baking and confectionery, textile design, weaving technology, nursery education training and child management, library science, multipurpose health workers (including medical laboratory technology), colour photography, radio and colour television, automobiles, beekeeping, dairy technology, sericulture, Seed Production Technology, Crop Protection Service, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy and Audit, Banking, Stenography and Typing, Marketing and Salesmanship, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operation, Typing Hindi and English, Printing, Cultivation, Artificial Limbs and Organ Technology. , Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft. Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care-I Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I, Civics
|March 3
|Biology, Mathematics, Painting (Drafting), Painting (Technical), Performing Arts
|March 4
|Pali, Arabic, Persian, Accountancy (for commerce category), Economics
|March 5
|Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali,History
|March 6
|Music Singing, Music Playing, Choreography,physics, Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
|March 7
|Computer, Crop Science (Vocational).Agricultural Botany-II Paper (for Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Economics-VII Paper (for Agriculture Part-2), Anthropology
|March 8
|Fruit and Food Preservation, Cookery, Garment Design and Decoration, Washing and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technology, Nursery Education Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Personnel (including Medical Laboratory Technology). , color photography, radio and color television, automobiles, beekeeping, dairy technology, sericulture, seed production technology, crop protection service, nurseries, soil conservation, Accountancy and Auditing, Banking, Shorthand and Typing, Marketing and Salesmanship, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operation, Typing Hindi and English, Printing, Culinary Science, Artificial Limbs and Component Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft ( metal craft). Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care-II Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I), Chemistry Sociology
|March 10
|Wood Craft, Book Craft, Sewing Craft, Fruit and Food Preservation, Cookery, Garment Design and Decoration, Washing and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technology, Training of Nursery Education and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Personnel (including Medical Laboratory Technology), Color Photography, Radio and Color Television, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed Production Technology, Crop Protection Service, Nurseries, Soil Conservation, Accountancy and Auditing, Banking, Stenography and Typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operation. Typing Hindi and English, Printing, Culinary Science, Artificial Limbs and Parts Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Domestic Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, IT/ITES, Health Care Paper III (Only for Vocational Education Class I), Geography, Agricultural Physics and Climatology-3rd Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Zoology-8th Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-2)
|March 11
|Fruit and Food Preservation, Cookery, Garment Design and Decoration, Washing and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technology, Nursery Education Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Personnel (including Medical Laboratory Technology). , color photography, radio and color television, automobiles, beekeeping, dairy, Technology, Silkworm Rearing, Seed Production Technology, Crop Protection Service, Nursery, Land, Accountancy, M-Audit, Banking, Shorthand and Typing (Hindi), Shorthand and Typing (English), Marketing and Sales, Black Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operation, Typing, Hindi and English, Printing, Artificial Limbs and Non-Artificial Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft - (Aloh), Metal Craft - (Carving), Computer Technology, App Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade , Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, I.T.I.T.E.S.A., Health Care IV Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Major 2I), Sanskrit, Agricultural Engineering IV Paper (for Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science-Navan Paper (for Agriculture Part-2).
|March 12
|Fruit and vegetable preservation, cookery (maintenance and decoration of virgin garments, quilting and dyeing, weaving and confectionary textile design, weaving techniques, nursery education training and child care), library science, multipurpose health personnel (including medical laboratory techniques), color photography, radio and Sangin Television, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed Production Technology, Fatar Sukha Seva, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy and Accountancy, Banking, Stenography and Typing (Hindi), Stenography and Typing (English), Marketing and Sales Color, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operative Typing, Hindi and English Imbri, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Die Metal Craft - (Aalit ), Metal Craft (Nakmapati), Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair of Household Electrical Appliances and Maintenance, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism Hospitality, International/ITES, Health Keshar-Panchan Question Paper (for Kayal Vocational Education Class I), English Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics Paper V (for Agriculture Part) Agricultural Chemistry-Paper X (for Agriculture Part-2)
Maharashtra Board 2025 Datesheet: Class 10 Exam TimeTable
|Date
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|February 21
|Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi
|German, French
|27th February
|Urdu (18), Gujarati (19), Sanskrit (27), Pali (28), Ardhmagadhi (29), Persian (30), Arabic (31), Avesta (32), Pahlavi (33), Russian (36)
|Urdu, Sanskrit (Composite), Pali (Composite), Ardhmagadhi (Composite), Persian (Composite), French (Composite), Russian (Composite), Kannada (Composite), Tamil (Composite), Telugu (Composite), Malayalam (Composite), Sindhi (Composite), Punjabi (Composite), Bengali (Composite), Gujarati (Composite)
|1st March
|English (03)
|English (17)
|3rd March
|Hindi second or third language, composite course
|3rd March
|Composite Hindi
|5th March
|Mathematics Part-1
|7th March
|Mathematics Part-2
|10th March
|Science and Technology
|12th March
|Science and Technology Part-2
|15th March
|Social Sciences Paper-1 (History and Political Science)
|17th March 2025
|Social Sciences Paper -2 (Geography)
Maharashtra Board 2025 Datesheet: Class 12 Exam TimeTable
|Date
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|February 11
|English
|-
|February 12
|Hindi
|German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
|February 13
|Maharathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayam, Tamil, Telegu, Punjabi, Bengali
|Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
|February 14
|Maharashtri Prakut, Sanskrit
|Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
|February 15
|Organization of Commerce and Management
|-
|February 17
|Logic (A/S/C), Physics (S)
|-
|February 18
|Secretarial Practice (C), Hotel Management (A/S)
|-
|February 20
|Chemistry (S)
|Political Science (A/C)
|February 22
|Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C)
|Percussion Instruments (A)
|February 24
|Child Development (A/S), Agriculture Science and Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science and Technology (A/S/C)
|-
|February 25
|Co-operation (A/C)
|-
|February 27
|Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)
|-
|February 28
|Textiles (A/S)
|Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)
|March 1
|Geology (S)
|Economics (A/S/C)
|March 3
|Food Science & Technology (A/S)
|Philosophy (A/S/C), History of Art & Appreciation (A)
|March 4
|(Vocational) BIFOCAL (Vocational) Bifocal courses paper 1, technical group paper - 1, commerce group paper - 1, agriculture group paper - 1, fishery group paper - 1
|Education (A), Multi Skill Technician (Electrical), Multi Skill Technicians (Food Processing), Electronics- First Technician Wireman Control Panel (Old Course), First Technician Other Home Appliances (Revised Course) , Power - Distribution-Lineman-, Specialized Sewing Machine Operator, Plumber- General - II (Old Course), Advance pljumbing Technician (Revised Course), Automotive Service Technician (Old Course), Four Wheller Service Technician (Revised Course), Retail Sales Associate, Healthcare- General Duty Assistant, Beauty Therapist, Physical Education (Sport) - Fitness Trainer, Agricuture Microirigation Technican, Toursim & Hospitality Cutomer Service Executove (Meet and Greet)
|March 5
|-
|Psychology (A/S/C)
|March 6
|(Vocational) Bifocal courses paper 2, technical paper 2, commerce group paper 2, agricultural group paper 2, fishery group paper 2
|Occupational orientation
|March 7
|-
|Geography (A/S/C)
|March 8
|-
|History (A/S/C)
|March 10
|Defence Studies (A/S/C)
|-
|March 11
|Sociology (A/S/C)
|-
CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Board Exam 2025 date sheet
|Date
|Stream
|Subject
|Category
|Registration Year
|February 18
|Science
|MIL (O)
|Regular
|2023
|February 18
|Science
|MIL (O)
|Ex-Regular
|up to 2022
|February 19
|Arts
|MIL (O)
|Regular
|2023
|February 19
|Arts
|MIL (O)
|Ex-Regular
|up to 2022
|February 20
|Commerce
|MIL (O)
|Regular
|2023
|February 20
|Vocational
|BFS (History)
|Regular
|2023
|February 20
|Vocational
|BFC - History
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|February 20
|Vocational
|BFC - Accountancy
|Regular
|2023
|February 20
|Vocational
|BFC -Accountancy
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|February 20
|Vocational
|BFC - Physics
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|February 22
|Science
|English
|Regular
|2023
|February 22
|Science
|English
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|February 24
|Vocational
|BFC- Political Science
|Regular
|2023
|February 24
|Vocational
|BFC- Political Science
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|February 24
|Vocational
|BFC- Business Studies Management
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|February 24
|Vocational
|BFC - Chemistry
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|February 25
|Arts
|English
|Regular
|2023
|February 25
|Arts
|English
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|February 25
|Commerce
|English
|Regular
|2023
|February 25
|Commerce
|English
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|February 28
|Science
|Physics
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|February 28
|Vocational
|BFC - Mathematics
|Regular
|2023
|February 28
|Vocational
|BFC Mathematics
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 4
|Arts
|History
|Regular
|2023
|March 4
|Arts
|History
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 4
|Commerce
|Business Studies/Management
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 4
|Science
|Geology
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 7
|Vocational
|English
|Regular
|2023
|March 7
|Vocational
|English
|Ex-Regular
|2023
|March 8
|Arts
|Political Science
|Regular
|2023
|March 8
|Arts
|Political Science
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Hindi
|Regular
|2023
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Hindi
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Bengali
|Regular
|2023
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Bengali
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Telugu
|Regular
|2023
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Telugu
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Urdu
|Regular
|2023
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Urdu
|Ex Regular
|upto 2022
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Sanskrit
|regular
|2023
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Sanskrit
|ex-regular
|upto 2022
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Alternative English
|regular
|2023
|March 10
|Arts, Commerce, Science
|Alternative English
|Ex-regular
|upto 2022
|March 12
|Arts/Science/Commerce
|Tourism and Travel
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 12
|Arts/Science/Commerce
|Fashion Technology
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 12
|Arts/Science/Commerce
|Paramedical and health
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 12
|Arts/Science/Commerce
|Office Management
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 12
|Arts/Science/Commerce
|Banking
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 12
|Arts/Science/Commerce
|Information Technology
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 12
|Science
|Dairying
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 12
|Science
|Horticulture
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 12
|Science
|Electrical Domestic Appliances
|regular/ex-regular
|upto 2023
|March 12
|Science
|Mobile Technology
|regular/ex-regular
|upto 2023
|March 13
|Arts
|Odia
|Regular
|2023
|March 13
|Arts
|Odia
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 13
|Arts
|Hindi
|Regular
|2023
|March 13
|Arts
|Hindi
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 13
|Arts
|Bengali
|Regular
|2023
|March 13
|Arts
|Bengali
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 13
|Arts
|Telugu
|Regular
|2023
|March 13
|Arts
|Telugu
|Ex-Regular
|2023
|March 13
|Arts
|Urdu
|Regular
|2023
|March 13
|Arts
|Urdu
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 13
|Arts/Science
|Sanskrit/Elective Sanskrit
|Regular
|2023
|March 13
|Arts/Science
|Sanskrit/Elective Sanskrit
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 17
|Arts/Science
|Mathematics
|Regular
|2023
|March 17
|Arts/Science
|Mathematics
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 17
|Arts
|Home Science
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 17
|Vocational
|BFC-Economics
|Regular
|2023
|March 17
|Vocational
|BFC-Economics
|Ex-Regular
|upto 2022
|March 18
|Arts, Science and Commerce
|IT & ITES (IIT)
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|2023
|March 18
|Arts, Science and Commerce
|Multi skilling food processing
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|up to 2023
|March 18
|Arts, Science and Commerce
|Tourism & hospitality
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 18
|Arts, Science and Commerce
|Agriculture
|regular/ex-regular
|upto 2023
|March 18
|Arts, Science and Commerce
|Plumber
|regular/ex-regular
|upto 2023
|March 18
|Arts, Science and Commerce
|Automotive regular/ex-regular
|regular/ex-regular
|upto 2023
|March 18
|Arts, Science and Commerce
|Electronics & Hardware
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 18
|Arts, Science and Commerce
|Retail
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 18
|Arts, Science and Commerce
|Construction
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 18
|Arts, Science and Commerce
|Beauty & wellness
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 19
|Arts/Science
|Geography
|Regular/Ex-regular
|upto 2023
|March 20
|Arts/Science
|Economics
|Regular
|2023
|March 20
|Arts
|Economics
|Ex-Regular
|2023
|March 20
|Arts
|Personal Management
|Regular
|2023
|March 20
|Commerce
|Cost Accounting
|Regular- Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 20
|Commerce
|Business Economics
|Regular -Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 20
|Commerce
|Fundamentals of Management Accounting
|Regular/Ex Regular
|upto 2023
|March 20
|Commerce
|Computer application
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 21
|Arts/ Science/ Commerce
|Information Technology
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 21
|Science
|Computer Science
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 21
|Science
|Bio-Technology
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 21
|Science
|Electronics
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 22
|Arts
|Indian Music
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 22
|Arts
|Psychology
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 22
|Arts
|Education
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 24
|Arts/Science
|Statistics
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 24
|Arts
|Anthropology
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 24
|Arts
|Sociology
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 24
|Vocational
|Biology
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 26
|Science
|Biology (Section-A) Botany
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 26
|Science
|Biology (Section-B) Zoology
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 26
|Vocational
|All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-III)
|Regular/Ex-Regular
|upto 2023
|March 26
|Vocational
|Accounting and Auditing Tax Assistant
|Ex- Regular
|up to 2022
|March 27
|Arts
|Logic
|Regular
|2023
|March 27
|Arts
|Logic
|Ex-Regular
|up to 2022
|March 27
|Commerce
|Accountancy
|Regular
|2023
|March 27
|Vocational
|All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-IV)
|Regular-Ex Regular
|up to 2023
|March 27
|Vocational
|Accounting and Auditing Tax Assistant
|Regular-Ex Regular
|up to 2022
Tamil Nadu Class 12th public exam time table 2025
|TN 12th public exam dates 2025
|Subjects
|March 3
|
Tamil
Language subjects
|March 6
|English
|March 11
|Mathematics
Zoology
|March 14
|Communicative English
Ethics And Indian Culture
Computer Science
Computer Applications
Bio-Chemistry
Advanced Language(Tamil)
Home Science
Political Science
Statistics
Nursing (Vocational)
Basic Electrical Engineering
|March 18
|Biology
Botany
History
Business
Mathematics And Statistics
Basic Electronics Engineering
Basic Civil Engineering
Basic Automobile Engineering
Basic Mechanical Engineering
Textile Technology
Office Management And Secretaryship
|March 21
|Chemistry
Accountancy
Geography
|March 25
|Physics
Economics
Employability Skills