Board exam 2025 date sheet out for classes 10th, 12th; check CBSE, UPMSP, MPBSE, CHSE Odisha exam schedule

Board exam 2025 date sheet: The countdown begins! The board exam schedule for various boards, including the central and state boards, is out, marking the final stretch for students. Currently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE), Kerala Board, and Maharashtra Board, Odisha Board have announced their exam schedules for classes 10th and 12th.

Class 10th, and 12th board exam schedules of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) and other states are awaited. Once out, the students can download their exam schedules from their official websites.

Board exam 2025 date sheet for classes 10th, 12th: How to download?

Visit the official website of the concerned board

Navigate the link to the 'Board exam 2025 date sheet' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF file containing the class 10th, and 12th board exam schedule

Board Exam 2025: Websites to check datesheet

CBSE board exam 2025 - cbse.gov.in

MP board exam 2025 - mpbse.nic.in

UP board exam 2025 - upmsp.edu.in

Gujrat Board exam 2025 - gseb.org

CHSE Board exam 2025 - chseodisha.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Date

Date Time Subjects 15th February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM English (Communicative) English (Language and Literature) 17th February 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Hindustani Music (Per Ins), Tamang, Gurung,Sherpa,Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy, Physical Activity Trainer 18th February Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Apparel, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Data Science, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skills for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation 20th February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Science Saturday 22nd February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM French, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit 25th February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Social Science 27th February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Urdu Course-A, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course-B 28th February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B 1st March 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Painting 3rd March 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Health Care 5th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Elements of Business, Retail 6th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Telugu - Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu 10th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic 12th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments),Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Thai 13th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Home Science 17th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok 18th March 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Date

GSEB Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2025

Exam Date Subjects February 27 First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia March 1 Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics March 3 Social Science March 5 English (Second Language) March 6 Gujarati (Second Language) March 8 Science March 10 Second Language (Hindi/ Sindhi/ Sanskrit/ Farsi/ Arabic/ Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retails and other subjects

UP Board exam date 2025 for class 12

Exam date 2025 Subject February 24 Military Science, Hindi General Hindi February 28 Business Studies (for Commerce stream), Home Science General Basic Subject for vocational class, Agricultural Crop Science (Agronomy)- First Paper (For Agriculture Part-1) Agricultural Crop Science (Agronomy)- Sixth Paper (for Agriculture Part-2), NCC March 1 Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, washing and dyeing. Baking and confectionery, textile design, weaving technology, nursery education training and child management, library science, multipurpose health workers (including medical laboratory technology), colour photography, radio and colour television, automobiles, beekeeping, dairy technology, sericulture, Seed Production Technology, Crop Protection Service, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy and Audit, Banking, Stenography and Typing, Marketing and Salesmanship, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operation, Typing Hindi and English, Printing, Cultivation, Artificial Limbs and Organ Technology. , Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft. Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care-I Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I, Civics March 3 Biology, Mathematics, Painting (Drafting), Painting (Technical), Performing Arts March 4 Pali, Arabic, Persian, Accountancy (for commerce category), Economics March 5 Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali,History March 6 Music Singing, Music Playing, Choreography,physics, Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic March 7 Computer, Crop Science (Vocational).Agricultural Botany-II Paper (for Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Economics-VII Paper (for Agriculture Part-2), Anthropology March 8 Fruit and Food Preservation, Cookery, Garment Design and Decoration, Washing and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technology, Nursery Education Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Personnel (including Medical Laboratory Technology). , color photography, radio and color television, automobiles, beekeeping, dairy technology, sericulture, seed production technology, crop protection service, nurseries, soil conservation, Accountancy and Auditing, Banking, Shorthand and Typing, Marketing and Salesmanship, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operation, Typing Hindi and English, Printing, Culinary Science, Artificial Limbs and Component Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft ( metal craft). Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care-II Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I), Chemistry Sociology March 10 Wood Craft, Book Craft, Sewing Craft, Fruit and Food Preservation, Cookery, Garment Design and Decoration, Washing and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technology, Training of Nursery Education and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Personnel (including Medical Laboratory Technology), Color Photography, Radio and Color Television, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed Production Technology, Crop Protection Service, Nurseries, Soil Conservation, Accountancy and Auditing, Banking, Stenography and Typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operation. Typing Hindi and English, Printing, Culinary Science, Artificial Limbs and Parts Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Domestic Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, IT/ITES, Health Care Paper III (Only for Vocational Education Class I), Geography, Agricultural Physics and Climatology-3rd Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Zoology-8th Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-2) March 11 Fruit and Food Preservation, Cookery, Garment Design and Decoration, Washing and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technology, Nursery Education Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Personnel (including Medical Laboratory Technology). , color photography, radio and color television, automobiles, beekeeping, dairy, Technology, Silkworm Rearing, Seed Production Technology, Crop Protection Service, Nursery, Land, Accountancy, M-Audit, Banking, Shorthand and Typing (Hindi), Shorthand and Typing (English), Marketing and Sales, Black Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operation, Typing, Hindi and English, Printing, Artificial Limbs and Non-Artificial Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft - (Aloh), Metal Craft - (Carving), Computer Technology, App Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade , Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, I.T.I.T.E.S.A., Health Care IV Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Major 2I), Sanskrit, Agricultural Engineering IV Paper (for Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science-Navan Paper (for Agriculture Part-2). March 12 Fruit and vegetable preservation, cookery (maintenance and decoration of virgin garments, quilting and dyeing, weaving and confectionary textile design, weaving techniques, nursery education training and child care), library science, multipurpose health personnel (including medical laboratory techniques), color photography, radio and Sangin Television, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed Production Technology, Fatar Sukha Seva, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy and Accountancy, Banking, Stenography and Typing (Hindi), Stenography and Typing (English), Marketing and Sales Color, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operative Typing, Hindi and English Imbri, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Die Metal Craft - (Aalit ), Metal Craft (Nakmapati), Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair of Household Electrical Appliances and Maintenance, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism Hospitality, International/ITES, Health Keshar-Panchan Question Paper (for Kayal Vocational Education Class I), English Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics Paper V (for Agriculture Part) Agricultural Chemistry-Paper X (for Agriculture Part-2)

Maharashtra Board 2025 Datesheet: Class 10 Exam TimeTable