Board exam 2025 date sheet out for classes 10th, 12th; check CBSE, UPMSP, MPBSE, CHSE Odisha exam schedule

Board exam 2025 date sheet has been released for classes 10th, and 12th for various boards. Check the subject-wise exam schedule and other details below.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2024 13:12 IST
Board exam 2025 date sheet: The countdown begins! The board exam schedule for various boards, including the central and state boards, is out, marking the final stretch for students. Currently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE), Kerala Board, and Maharashtra Board, Odisha Board have announced their exam schedules for classes 10th and 12th. 

Class 10th, and 12th board exam schedules of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) and other states are awaited. Once out, the students can download their exam schedules from their official websites. 

Board exam 2025 date sheet for classes 10th, 12th: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of the concerned board
  • Navigate the link to the 'Board exam 2025 date sheet' flashing on homepage
  • It will redirect you to a PDF file containing the class 10th, and 12th board exam schedule

Board Exam 2025: Websites to check datesheet

  • CBSE board exam 2025 - cbse.gov.in 
  • MP board exam 2025 - mpbse.nic.in 
  • UP board exam 2025 - upmsp.edu.in 
  • Gujrat Board exam 2025 - gseb.org
  • CHSE Board exam 2025 - chseodisha.nic.in

Board exam 2025 dates for check CBSE, UPMSP, MPBSE, GSEB, Goa, and other boards schedule

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Date

Date  Time  Subjects
15th February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM English (Communicative) 
    English (Language and Literature)
17th February 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Hindustani Music (Per Ins), Tamang, Gurung,Sherpa,Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy, Physical Activity Trainer
18th February   Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Apparel, Multi-Media,  Multi Skill Foundation Course, Data Science, Electronics & Hardware,  Foundation Skills for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
20th February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Science Saturday
22nd February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM French, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit
25th February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Social Science
27th February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Urdu Course-A, Bengali,  Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course-B 
28th February 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B 
1st March 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Painting
3rd March 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Health Care
5th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Elements of Business, Retail
6th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Telugu - Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese,  Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu
10th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
12th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha,  Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments),Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Thai 
13th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Home Science
17th March 10:30 AM - 01:30 PM Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese,  Kannada, Kokborok
18th March 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2025 Date

 

 

GSEB Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2025

Exam Date Subjects
February 27 First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia 
March 1 Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics 
March 3 Social Science
March 5 English (Second Language) 
March 6 Gujarati (Second Language) 
March 8 Science
March 10 Second Language (Hindi/ Sindhi/ Sanskrit/ Farsi/ Arabic/ Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retails and other subjects

UP Board exam date 2025 for class 12

Exam date 2025 Subject
February 24 Military Science, Hindi General Hindi
February 28 Business Studies (for Commerce stream), Home Science 
  General Basic Subject for vocational class, Agricultural Crop Science (Agronomy)- First Paper (For Agriculture Part-1) Agricultural Crop Science (Agronomy)- Sixth Paper (for Agriculture Part-2), NCC
March 1 Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, washing and dyeing. Baking and confectionery, textile design, weaving technology, nursery education training and child management, library science, multipurpose health workers (including medical laboratory technology), colour photography, radio and colour television, automobiles, beekeeping, dairy technology, sericulture, Seed Production Technology, Crop Protection Service, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy and Audit, Banking, Stenography and Typing, Marketing and Salesmanship, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operation, Typing Hindi and English, Printing, Cultivation, Artificial Limbs and Organ Technology. , Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft. Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care-I Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I, Civics 
March 3 Biology, Mathematics, Painting (Drafting), Painting (Technical), Performing Arts
March 4 Pali, Arabic, Persian, Accountancy (for commerce category), Economics
March 5 Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali,History
March 6 Music Singing, Music Playing, Choreography,physics, Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
March 7 Computer, Crop Science (Vocational).Agricultural Botany-II Paper (for Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Economics-VII Paper (for Agriculture Part-2), Anthropology 
March 8 Fruit and Food Preservation, Cookery, Garment Design and Decoration, Washing and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technology, Nursery Education Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Personnel (including Medical Laboratory Technology). , color photography, radio and color television, automobiles, beekeeping, dairy technology, sericulture, seed production technology, crop protection service, nurseries, soil conservation, Accountancy and Auditing, Banking, Shorthand and Typing, Marketing and Salesmanship, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operation, Typing Hindi and English, Printing, Culinary Science, Artificial Limbs and Component Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft ( metal craft). Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care-II Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I), Chemistry Sociology
March 10  Wood Craft, Book Craft, Sewing Craft, Fruit and Food Preservation, Cookery, Garment Design and Decoration, Washing and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technology, Training of Nursery Education and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Personnel (including Medical Laboratory Technology), Color Photography, Radio and Color Television, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed Production Technology, Crop Protection Service, Nurseries, Soil Conservation, Accountancy and Auditing, Banking, Stenography and Typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operation. Typing Hindi and English, Printing, Culinary Science, Artificial Limbs and Parts Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Domestic Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, IT/ITES, Health Care Paper III (Only for Vocational Education Class I), Geography, Agricultural Physics and Climatology-3rd Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Zoology-8th Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-2) 
March 11 Fruit and Food Preservation, Cookery, Garment Design and Decoration, Washing and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technology, Nursery Education Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Personnel (including Medical Laboratory Technology). , color photography, radio and color television, automobiles, beekeeping, dairy, Technology, Silkworm Rearing, Seed Production Technology, Crop Protection Service, Nursery, Land, Accountancy, M-Audit, Banking, Shorthand and Typing (Hindi), Shorthand and Typing (English), Marketing and Sales, Black Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operation, Typing, Hindi and English, Printing, Artificial Limbs and Non-Artificial Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft - (Aloh), Metal Craft - (Carving), Computer Technology, App Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade , Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism and Hospitality, I.T.I.T.E.S.A., Health Care IV Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Major 2I), Sanskrit, Agricultural Engineering IV Paper (for Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science-Navan Paper (for Agriculture Part-2).
March 12 Fruit and vegetable preservation, cookery (maintenance and decoration of virgin garments, quilting and dyeing, weaving and confectionary textile design, weaving techniques, nursery education training and child care), library science, multipurpose health personnel (including medical laboratory techniques), color photography, radio and Sangin Television, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed Production Technology, Fatar Sukha Seva, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy and Accountancy, Banking, Stenography and Typing (Hindi), Stenography and Typing (English), Marketing and Sales Color, Secretarial System, Insurance, Co-operative Typing, Hindi and English Imbri, Hand Block Printing and Vegetable Die Metal Craft - (Aalit ), Metal Craft (Nakmapati), Computer Technology and Maintenance, Repair of Household Electrical Appliances and Maintenance, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism Hospitality, International/ITES, Health Keshar-Panchan Question Paper (for Kayal Vocational Education Class I),  English Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics Paper V (for Agriculture Part) Agricultural Chemistry-Paper X (for Agriculture Part-2)

 

Maharashtra Board 2025 Datesheet: Class 10 Exam TimeTable

Date Shift 1 Shift 2
February 21 Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi German, French
27th February Urdu (18), Gujarati (19), Sanskrit (27), Pali (28), Ardhmagadhi (29), Persian (30), Arabic (31), Avesta (32), Pahlavi (33), Russian (36) Urdu, Sanskrit (Composite), Pali (Composite), Ardhmagadhi (Composite), Persian (Composite), French (Composite), Russian (Composite), Kannada (Composite), Tamil (Composite), Telugu (Composite), Malayalam (Composite), Sindhi (Composite), Punjabi (Composite), Bengali (Composite), Gujarati (Composite)
1st March English (03) English (17)
3rd March Hindi second or third language, composite course  
3rd March Composite Hindi  
5th March Mathematics Part-1  
7th March Mathematics Part-2  
10th March Science and Technology  
12th March Science and Technology Part-2  
15th March Social Sciences Paper-1 (History and Political Science)  
17th March 2025 Social Sciences Paper -2 (Geography)  

Maharashtra Board 2025 Datesheet: Class 12 Exam TimeTable

Date Shift 1 Shift 2
February 11 English -
February 12 Hindi  German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
February 13 Maharathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayam, Tamil, Telegu, Punjabi, Bengali Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
February 14 Maharashtri Prakut, Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
February 15 Organization of Commerce and Management -
February 17 Logic (A/S/C), Physics (S) -
February 18 Secretarial Practice (C), Hotel Management (A/S) -
February 20 Chemistry (S) Political Science (A/C)
February 22 Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments (A)
February 24 Child Development (A/S), Agriculture Science and Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science and Technology (A/S/C) -
February 25 Co-operation (A/C) -
February 27 Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A) -
February 28 Textiles (A/S)  Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/S/C) 
March 1 Geology (S)  Economics (A/S/C)
March 3 Food Science & Technology (A/S) Philosophy (A/S/C), History of Art & Appreciation (A)
March 4 (Vocational) BIFOCAL (Vocational) Bifocal courses paper 1, technical group paper - 1, commerce group paper - 1, agriculture group paper - 1, fishery group paper - 1 Education (A), Multi Skill Technician (Electrical), Multi Skill Technicians (Food Processing), Electronics- First Technician Wireman Control Panel (Old Course), First Technician Other Home Appliances (Revised Course) , Power - Distribution-Lineman-, Specialized Sewing Machine Operator, Plumber- General - II (Old Course), Advance pljumbing Technician (Revised Course), Automotive Service Technician (Old Course), Four Wheller Service Technician (Revised Course), Retail Sales Associate, Healthcare- General Duty Assistant, Beauty Therapist, Physical Education (Sport) - Fitness Trainer, Agricuture Microirigation Technican, Toursim & Hospitality Cutomer Service Executove (Meet and Greet)
March 5 - Psychology (A/S/C)
March 6 (Vocational) Bifocal courses paper 2, technical paper 2, commerce group paper 2, agricultural group paper 2, fishery group paper 2 Occupational orientation
March 7 - Geography (A/S/C)
March 8 - History (A/S/C) 
March 10 Defence Studies (A/S/C) -
March 11 Sociology (A/S/C) -

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Board Exam 2025 date sheet

Date Stream Subject Category Registration Year
February 18 Science MIL (O) Regular 2023
February 18 Science MIL (O) Ex-Regular up to 2022
February 19 Arts MIL (O) Regular 2023
February 19 Arts MIL (O) Ex-Regular up to 2022
February 20 Commerce MIL (O) Regular 2023
February 20 Vocational BFS (History) Regular 2023
February 20 Vocational BFC - History Ex-Regular upto 2022
February 20 Vocational BFC - Accountancy Regular 2023
February 20 Vocational BFC -Accountancy Ex-Regular  upto 2022
February 20 Vocational BFC - Physics Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
February 22  Science English Regular 2023
February 22 Science English Ex-Regular upto 2022
February 24 Vocational BFC- Political Science Regular 2023
February 24 Vocational BFC- Political Science Ex-Regular  upto 2022
February 24 Vocational BFC- Business Studies Management Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
February 24 Vocational BFC - Chemistry  Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
February 25 Arts  English Regular 2023
February 25 Arts English Ex-Regular upto 2022
February 25 Commerce English Regular 2023
February 25 Commerce English Ex-Regular upto 2022
February 28 Science Physics Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
February 28 Vocational BFC - Mathematics Regular 2023
February 28 Vocational BFC Mathematics Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 4 Arts History Regular 2023
March 4 Arts  History Ex-Regular  upto 2022
March 4 Commerce  Business Studies/Management Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 4 Science  Geology Regular/Ex-Regular  upto 2023
March 7 Vocational English Regular  2023
March 7 Vocational English Ex-Regular 2023
March 8 Arts Political Science Regular 2023
March 8 Arts Political Science Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Hindi Regular  2023
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Hindi  Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Bengali Regular 2023
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Bengali Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Telugu Regular  2023
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Telugu Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Urdu Regular 2023
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Urdu Ex Regular upto 2022
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Sanskrit regular 2023
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Sanskrit ex-regular upto 2022
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Alternative English regular 2023
March 10 Arts, Commerce, Science Alternative English Ex-regular upto 2022
March 12 Arts/Science/Commerce  Tourism and Travel  Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 12 Arts/Science/Commerce  Fashion Technology Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 12 Arts/Science/Commerce  Paramedical and health Regular/Ex-Regular  upto 2023
March 12 Arts/Science/Commerce Office Management  Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 12 Arts/Science/Commerce Banking Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 12 Arts/Science/Commerce Information Technology Regular/Ex-Regular  upto 2023
March 12 Science Dairying Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 12 Science Horticulture  Regular/Ex-Regular  upto 2023
March 12 Science Electrical Domestic Appliances regular/ex-regular upto 2023
March 12 Science Mobile Technology regular/ex-regular upto 2023
March 13 Arts Odia Regular 2023
March 13 Arts Odia Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 13 Arts Hindi  Regular 2023
March 13 Arts Hindi  Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 13 Arts Bengali Regular 2023
March 13 Arts Bengali  Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 13 Arts Telugu Regular 2023
March 13 Arts Telugu Ex-Regular  2023
March 13 Arts Urdu Regular  2023 
March 13 Arts Urdu Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 13 Arts/Science Sanskrit/Elective Sanskrit Regular  2023
March 13 Arts/Science Sanskrit/Elective Sanskrit  Ex-Regular  upto 2022
March 17 Arts/Science  Mathematics Regular 2023
March 17 Arts/Science  Mathematics Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 17 Arts  Home Science Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 17 Vocational  BFC-Economics  Regular  2023
March 17 Vocational  BFC-Economics Ex-Regular upto 2022
March 18 Arts, Science and Commerce IT & ITES (IIT) Regular/Ex-Regular 2023
March 18 Arts, Science and Commerce Multi skilling food processing Regular/Ex-Regular up to 2023
March 18 Arts, Science and Commerce Tourism & hospitality  Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 18 Arts, Science and Commerce Agriculture  regular/ex-regular  upto 2023
March 18 Arts, Science and Commerce Plumber  regular/ex-regular  upto 2023
March 18 Arts, Science and Commerce Automotive regular/ex-regular regular/ex-regular  upto 2023
March 18 Arts, Science and Commerce Electronics & Hardware Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 18 Arts, Science and Commerce Retail  Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 18 Arts, Science and Commerce Construction Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 18 Arts, Science and Commerce Beauty & wellness Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 19 Arts/Science Geography Regular/Ex-regular  upto 2023
March 20 Arts/Science Economics Regular 2023
March 20 Arts  Economics Ex-Regular 2023
March 20 Arts  Personal Management Regular 2023
March 20 Commerce Cost Accounting Regular- Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 20 Commerce Business Economics Regular -Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 20 Commerce Fundamentals of Management Accounting Regular/Ex Regular upto 2023
March 20 Commerce Computer application Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 21 Arts/ Science/ Commerce Information Technology Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 21 Science Computer Science Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 21 Science Bio-Technology Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 21 Science Electronics Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 22 Arts Indian Music Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 22 Arts Psychology Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 22 Arts Education Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 24 Arts/Science Statistics Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 24 Arts Anthropology Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 24 Arts Sociology Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 24 Vocational Biology Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 26 Science Biology (Section-A) Botany Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 26 Science Biology (Section-B) Zoology Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 26 Vocational All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-III) Regular/Ex-Regular upto 2023
March 26 Vocational Accounting and Auditing Tax Assistant Ex- Regular  up to 2022
March 27 Arts Logic Regular 2023
March 27 Arts Logic Ex-Regular up to 2022
March 27 Commerce Accountancy  Regular 2023
March 27 Vocational All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-IV) Regular-Ex Regular up to 2023
March 27 Vocational Accounting and Auditing Tax Assistant Regular-Ex Regular up to 2022

Tamil Nadu Class 12th public exam time table 2025 

TN 12th public exam dates 2025 Subjects 
March 3

Tamil

Language subjects 
March 6  English
March 11 Mathematics 

Zoology 
Commerce 
Microbiology 
Nutrition and Dietetics 
Textiles and Dress Designing 
Food Service Management 
Agricultural Science 
Nursing (General) 
March 14 Communicative English 
Ethics And Indian Culture 
Computer Science 
Computer Applications 
Bio-Chemistry 
Advanced Language(Tamil) 
Home Science
Political Science 
Statistics 
Nursing (Vocational) 
Basic Electrical Engineering
March 18 Biology 
Botany
 History 
Business 
Mathematics And Statistics 
Basic Electronics Engineering 
Basic Civil Engineering 
Basic Automobile Engineering 
Basic Mechanical Engineering 
Textile Technology
Office Management And Secretaryship 
March 21  Chemistry
Accountancy 
Geography 
March 25  Physics 
Economics
Employability Skills

 

