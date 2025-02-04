AISSEE 2025: Sainik school entrance exam dates announced for 6th, and 9th - check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AISSEE 2025 exam dates announced

AISSEE 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025) schedule for Classes 6th and 9th. Students and parents can download the official notification from the official website of NTA, exams.nta.ac.in.

AISSEE 2025 exam schedule

According to the official announcement, the Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 for classes 6th and 9th will be conducted on April 5, 2025. The Class 6 exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm for 150 minutes, and the Class 9 exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm for 180 minutes. Students appearing in this exam will be able to download AISSEE 2025 city intimation slip, and AISSEE admit card through the official website in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep track on the official website for the latest updates.

AISSEE 2025 exam pattern

AISSEE 2025 exam will be conducted in offline mode, in pen and paper mode using OMR sheets. The exam will be conducted in 190 cities across India.

AISSEE 2025 Class 6 entrance exam pattern

The question paper will have 125 questions. The syllabus will cover four topics- Language, Mathematics, Intelligence and General Knowledge. The exam will be of 300 marks, carrying 50 marks each in three sections. In Mathematics, there will be 50 questions for 150 marks.

AISSEE 2025 Class 9 entrance exam pattern

The question paper will have 150 questions. The syllabus will cover five topics- Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science, and Social Science. The mathematics section will have 50 questions of four marks each, remaining four sections will have 25 questions, each worth two marks.

Students and parents have been advised to visit the official website or contact the AISSEE 2025 helpline number at 011-40759000 for more exam related queries. They can also email at aissee@nta.ac.in.