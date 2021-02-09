Image Source : PTI JKBOSE Class 10, 12 annual exams to begin from April 1 in Jammu. Check details

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Annual Exams 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced that the annual examinations dates for class 10 and 12 students. According to the schedule, the JKBOSE exams 2021 will commence from April 1 in the Jammu region.

As per the notification issued by the joint secretary of JKBOSE, the exams for JKBOSE Class 10 will begin from April 3 and culminate on April 24 while those for JKBOSE Class 12 will start from April 1 and end on April 29, an official said.

The examination will be conducted as per standard operating procedure and COVID-19 guidelines, the official said.

All students have been asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks while all examination centres will be sanitised, the official said.

The chairperson of JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, is personally monitoring the measures being put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations, the official said.

