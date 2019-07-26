HBSE 2019: Haryana board 10th, 12th improvement exam admit card released, check at bseh.org.in

HBSE 2019: Haryana 10th, 12th improvement exam admit card released

HBSE 2019 | The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE class 10th and 12th improvement exam admit card 2019 today. The admit cards for the BSEH Improvement Exam 2019 have been released online and are available to students through the official website i.e., bseh.org.in.

HBSE 2019 | Here' how to download improvement exam admit cards

Visit official website-- bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'Compartmental / Improvement Admit Card'.

Enter all the required credentials such as-- roll no., candidate's name, father's name, etc.

Click on 'Search' Button.

Download and Take Printout of admit card for future reference.

HBSE 10th, 12th Improvement Exam Admit Card 2019- direct link

HBSE 2019 | Important information for candidates

The candidates must note that the HBSE Haryana Improvement Exam Admit Card 2019 has been released only for those candidates who have applied for the examination.

According to the date sheet of the improvement exam, the Haryana Board Compartmental Exams are expected to begin on 26th July 2019 i.e. today. HBSE Improvement Exam 2019 will be held simultaneously for Secondary and Senior Secondary. The Exams will be held in the morning session i.e. from 9:30 AM to 12:30 AM.

Haryana Board Exam Admit Card 2019 is a mandatory document without which students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Therefore, candidates are advised to download their admit cards in time and verify all the details provided on it in advance. In case of any mistakes or discrepancies, the same needs to be highlighted to the Haryana Board in time.

About Haryana Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) was established in the year 1969. Headquartered in Chandigarh, Haryana board is responsible for conducting annual examination for 8th, 10th and 12th standard. The board conducted its first Class 10 examination in the year 1970. Annual examination for all the classes takes place in the month of March every year and the result for the same is released in the month of May 2019.

