When will CBSE Class 10 result 2026 be out? Direct link

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 exam result 2026 this month. As per sources, CBSE 10th exam result is expected by April-end. CBSE Class 10 exam result 2026 websites and links are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam result was announced on May 13.

The students can check and download Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th result date of last 10 years

2025- May 13 2024- May 13 2023- May 12 2022- July 22 2021- August 3 2020- July 15 2019- May 6 2018- May 29 2017- June 3 2016- May 28 2015- May 28 2014- May 20.

CBSE 12th result date 2026

Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 12 exam results by May 20, 40 to 41 days from the conclusion of exam on April 9. CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.

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