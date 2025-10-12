Uttarakhand UK Board 2025 10, 12 topper list out, Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan jointly top high school exam The Uttarakhand UK Board 2025 10, 12 topper list has been released. Students can download the UBSE Class 10th and 12th exam scorecards using their credentials on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams today, April 19. State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat made the UK Board result announcement during a press conference, where he shared the overall pass percentage and the names of the top performers. This year, 90.77% of students passed the Class 10 exam, and 88.20% passed the Class 12 exam, marking the best results in the last four years. In the Class 10 exams, Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan jointly secured the top position, while Anushka Rana topped the Class 12 exams.

Students can check their results on the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Those who appeared for the exams can download their results by visiting the website and logging in with their credentials. The Uttarakhand board conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams from February 21 to March 11, 2025. Students can access their online scorecards via the official website, SMS, or DigiLocker. Students should note that the digital marksheets are provisional. Students will receive their official Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets through their respective schools in due course.

Uttarakhand UK Board Class 10th Topper List

First Position secured by two toppers and both secured 496/500 (99.20%). Kamal Singh Chauhan, Vivekanand VMIC Mandalsera, Bageshwar and Jatin Joshi, HGS SVM IC Kusumkheda, Haldwani, Nainital have secured first position in the class 10th board exam.

Second Position is secured by two students who have secured 495/500 (99.00%). Kanaklata, SVM IC New Tehri, Tehri Garhwal, and Kanaklata also secured first position in the merit list of girls.

Third place is secured by three female students who have secured 494/500 (98.80%). Divyam, Goswami Ganesh Dutt SVMIC, Uttarkashi, Priya, CAIC Agastyamuni, Rudraprayag, and Deepa Joshi, PP SVMIC Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar have secured third position in the Class 10th Board Exam.

Uttarakhand UK Board Class 12th Topper List

Rank 1 - Anushka Rana, Government Inter College Badasi, Dehradun - 493/500 (98.60 per cent marks)

Rank 2 - Keshav Bhatt, SPIC Karbari Grant, Dehradun

Rank 2 - Komal Kumari, Goswami Ganesh Dutt Saraswati Vidya Mandir IC, Uttarkashi. Both got 489/500 (97.80 per cent) marks.

Rank 3 – Ayush Singh Rawat, SVMIC Awas Vikas, Rishikesh, Dehradun- 484/500 (96.80 per cent)