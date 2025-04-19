Facing difficulty while downloading UK Board 10th, 12th result 2025? Try these things to get your marksheets UK board result 2025 for classes 10th, and 12th has been announced today, April 19, 2025. Students who appeared in the Uttarakhand Board Exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. Read this article to know alternative options.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced the results for the UK Board 10th and 12th exams for 2025. This year marks a significant achievement, as the board has recorded its best results in the past four years. The pass percentage for the UBSE 12th exam is 83.23%, while the pass percentage for the UK Board 10th exam stands at 90.77%.

Students who appeared for the UK Board 10th and 12th exams can download their results by visiting the official website. However, due to heavy traffic, the official website is currently down. As a result, students are advised to use alternative options to obtain their digital marksheets, such as Digilocker or SMS. This article provides easy steps for downloading the UK Board 10th and 12th results via SMS and Digilocker.

How to download UBSE Uttarakhand Class 10th Result via SMS?

Open your message box on your mobile phone.

Type UK10ROLLNUMBER.

Send it to 56263.

Students will receive SMS with their UK board result 2025 10.

How to download UBSE Uttarakhand Class 12th Result via SMS?

Open your message box on your mobile phone.

Type UK12ROLLNUMBER.

Send it to 5676750.

Students will receive SMS with their UK board result 2025 12.

How to download UBSE Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th Result via Digilocker?

Visit the official website of Digilocker, digilocker.gov.in or use the DigiLocker mobile app.

After logging in, search for 'Uttarakhand Board' and select the relevant class.

Enter your required login details to view and download the result.

Check your result and save the document for future use.

How to download Uttarakhand Board UK Class 10th, 12th Result via Website?