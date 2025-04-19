Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. Uttarakhand Board UBSE result 2025 out, 90.77 % pass in 10th, 83.23 pass in 12th, check latest updates

  Live Uttarakhand Board UBSE result 2025 out, 90.77 % pass in 10th, 83.23 pass in 12th, check latest updates

Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th result 2025 has been announced today, April 19. Students and parents can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login window. Stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

UK Board Result 2024 announced for 10th, 12th
UK Board Result 2024 announced for 10th, 12th Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2025. Students and parents can download scorecards from the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

In order to download the UK 10th result 2025 and the UK 12th result 2025, the students must enter their roll number in the designated login window. The result will appear as a digital marksheet, which students should carefully review. In case of any discrepancies, students should reach out to the respective exam authorities for rectification. Notably, the link to the Uttarakhand Board results for 10th and 12th will be activated after the announcement of results through a press conference. 

Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th result 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:37 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Champawat district tops Uttarakhand Board 10th result

    Champawat district has topped the Uttarakhand Board 10th result, with 96.97 per cent pass rate.

     

  • 11:35 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Uttarakhand Board 10th toppers list

    First Position secured by two toppers and both secured 496/500 (99.20%). Kamal Singh Chauhan, Vivekanand VMIC Mandalsera, Bageshwar and Jatin Joshi, HGS SVM IC Kusumkheda, Haldwani, Nainital have secured first position in the class 10th board exam. 

    Second Position is secured by two students who have secured 495/500 (99.00%). Kanaklata, SVM IC New Tehri, Tehri Garhwal, and Kanaklata also secured first position in the merit list of girls.

    Third place is secured by three female students who have secured 494/500 (98.80%). Divyam, Goswami Ganesh Dutt SVMIC, Uttarkashi, Priya, CAIC Agastyamuni, Rudraprayag, and Deepa Joshi, PP SVMIC Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar have secured third position in the Class 10th Board Exam. 

  • 11:31 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    List of Uttarakhand Board 12th toppers

    Rank 1 - Anushka Rana, Government Inter College Badasi, Dehradun - 493/500 (98.60 per cent marks)

    Rank 2 - Keshav Bhatt, SPIC Karbari Grant, Dehradun

    Rank 2 - Komal Kumari, Goswami Ganesh Dutt Saraswati Vidya Mandir IC, Uttarkashi

    Both got 489/500 (97.80 per cent) marks.

    Rank 3 – Ayush Singh Rawat, SVMIC Awas Vikas, Rishikesh, Dehradun- 484/500 (96.80 per cent)

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    90.77 percent pass in Uttarakhand Board 10th result

    In the Uttarakhand Board 10th result, 90.77 per cent of students passed, with 88.20 per cent being boys and 93.25 per cent being girls.

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    83.23 percent pass in Uttarakhand Board 12th result

    In the Uttarakhand Board 12th result, 83.23 per cent of students passed, with 80.10 per cent being boys and 86.20 per cent being girls.

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Uttarakhand board 10th result 2025: How to download via SMS?

    • Open your message box. 
    • Type UK10ROLLNUMBER.
    • Send it to 56263.
    • Students will receive SMS with their UK board result 2025 10.
  • 11:22 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Official website not working

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 official website is not working due to heavy traffic. Students can opt for alternative options to get their UBSE results.i.e. digilocker or SMS.

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 out

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 has been announced by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 anytime

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 will be out anytime. Students are avised to keep a close watch on the official website for latest updates.

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    ubse.uk.gov.in 2025: Results shortly

    The UK board result 2025 for classes 10th, and 12th will be announced soon at https://ubse.uk.gov.in/. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UK Board 12th result performance over the years

    2019: 80.13%
    2020: 80.26%
    2021: 99.56%
    2022: 77.00%
    2023: 80.98 %
    2024: 82.63%

  • 10:52 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UK Board 10th result performance over the years

    2019: 76.43 %
    2020: 76.91%
    2021: 99.09%
    2022: 77.47%
    2023: 85.17%
    2024: 89.14%

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How can I check my UK Board result?

    1. Go to uaresults.nic.in.
    2. Select your exam - Class 10 or Class 12 result.
    3. Enter your login details and submit.
    4. UK Board 10th, 12th results will appear on screen.
    5. Download and save the result for future reference.
  • 10:46 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UK Board 10th, 12th result to be announced in 15 minutes

    The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2025 today, at 11 AM. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website of UBSE for latest updates.

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UK Board 10th, 12th result: 2.5 lakh students awaiting results

    The wait for more than 2.5 lakh students is about to end shortly. The results for all streams, including Science, Arts, and Commerce, will be declared simultaneously by the UK Board. A total of 2,23,403 candidates registered for the high school and intermediate examinations, with 1,13,690 students registering for the high school examination and 1,09,713 students registering for the intermediate examination.

     

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th result: Passing Marks

    The Uttarakhand 10th and 12th class results will be released shortly. A minimum of 33 per cent marks is required to pass both classes. Students must pass both theory and practical exams to succeed. Students who do not secure the minimum passing marks in the Uttarakhand Board Class 10th Exam 2025 will have to take compartment exams.

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: Exam dates

    The Uttarakhand Board conducted the class 10th and 12th exams from 21 February to 11 March 2025.

     

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th result: Official website down

    Due to heavy traffic, the official website is currently down. Students are advised to remain calm and check the official website again later.

    India Tv - Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th result official
    (Image Source : UBSE)Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th result official website.

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th result: Keep these credentials ready

    Students eagerly awaiting the Class 10 and 12 exams results for this year’s Uttarakhand board will be able to download their digital marksheets from the official website. Students have been advised to keep this necessary information ready to access their results.

    • Roll Number
    • Date of Birth
    • Application Number
    • Registration Number

     

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: When can i collect marksheets?

    After the announcement of the UK Board 10th and 12th Results, students can collect the original mark sheets for Class 10 and 12 from their respective schools. The time and date will be communicated by the respective school in due course.

     

  • 10:15 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 be declared?

    The UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 will be announced through a press conference scheduled at 11 am. 

     

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UBSE 10th 12th result 2025: Where to download

    • Visit the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in.
    • Navigate to the link to the 'UK 10th result 2025' and 'UK 12th result 2025'.
    • Select your exam result link. 
    • It will redirect you to a new window.
    • Now, enter your UBSE 2025 roll number/registration number.
    • UBSE 2025 result will appear on the screen.
    • Download and save it for future use.
  • 10:04 AM (IST)Apr 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: Where to check marksheets

    Students are advised to visit the following websites for latest updates on results.

    • ubse.uk.gov.in
    • uaresults.nic.in
    • indiatvnews.com/education

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Uttarakhand Result Exam Result Exam Results Education Education News High School Results Uttarakhand Board Uttarakhand Board Results UK Board UBSE 10th 12th Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\