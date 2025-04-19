Live Uttarakhand Board UBSE result 2025 out, 90.77 % pass in 10th, 83.23 pass in 12th, check latest updates Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th result 2025 has been announced today, April 19. Students and parents can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login window. Stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2025. Students and parents can download scorecards from the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

In order to download the UK 10th result 2025 and the UK 12th result 2025, the students must enter their roll number in the designated login window. The result will appear as a digital marksheet, which students should carefully review. In case of any discrepancies, students should reach out to the respective exam authorities for rectification. Notably, the link to the Uttarakhand Board results for 10th and 12th will be activated after the announcement of results through a press conference.

Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.