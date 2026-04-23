UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 shortly; where you can watch press conference

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results today at 4 PM through an official press conference from its Prayagraj headquarters. With lakhs of students and families waiting, the announcement is expected to draw significant online traffic across platforms.

To make access easier, the board is streaming the press conference live across multiple digital channels. This means you do not have to rely on just one website or risk missing the announcement if a page slows down.

Where to watch the UP Board result press conference live

Students can follow the live press conference on the board’s official social media handles and streaming platforms:

X (formerly Twitter):

YouTube live stream:

Facebook event:

Instagram post/live:

Why you should keep multiple options open

Result day traffic can slow down websites within minutes. Having alternative platforms ready can save time and reduce last-minute stress. Social media live streams often continue smoothly even when official result pages face a heavy load.

What details will be announced during the press conference?

Along with declaring the results, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to share key highlights such as overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, toppers list and gender-wise statistics. These insights offer a broader picture of how students have performed this year, beyond individual scores, and often set the tone for academic trends across the state.

What happens after the announcement

Once the results are officially declared during the press conference, students will be able to check their individual scorecards on the official websites. The marksheets will also be available digitally through DigiLocker, which is a reliable backup if websites take longer to respond.

What to keep ready before checking your result Before the results go live, it helps to keep your roll number, registration details and a stable internet connection ready. With lakhs of students logging in at the same time, even a few seconds can make a difference. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad recommends checking results only through official platforms and keeping a backup option like DigiLocker open in case websites slow down

Today is a big day for lakhs of students across Uttar Pradesh. Keeping your roll number ready, staying calm, and having multiple platforms open can make the experience far smoother. Whether you watch it live or check your result moments later, the outcome is just a few clicks away.