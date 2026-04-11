TS Intermediate result date 2026: When will TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year results be out? Direct links

Hyderabad:

The Telangana Board (TSBIE) inter result 2026 will soon be announced, the students can check TS Inter 1st, 2nd year exam results on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Sources told IndiaTV Digital that TSBIE is ready to announce result, but waiting for an official confirmation. The students can expect their TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results by next week. Apart from the official websites, TS Inter scorecard will be available for download at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and also via T App Folio, SMS and Digilocker. TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Intermediate result date and time; check result links

How to download TS Inter scorecard at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.

Visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in Click on TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.

How to download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF at manabadi.com

Apart from the TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year result websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in, the candidates can download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF via T App Folio

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Download T App Folio

Open the app and click on TS Inter result link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

TS Inter scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Save TS Inter scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to check TS Inter result 2026 via SMS

Students can check TS Inter result 2026 via SMS by following the format given below -

TS Intermediate 1st year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN1 56263.

TS Inter 2nd year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN2 56263.

How to download TS Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker

The students can also download TS Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.

For details on TS Inter result, please visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in.

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