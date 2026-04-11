Manabadi TS Inter result 2026 alternative websites and links: How to download scorecard PDF at manabadi.com

Hyderabad:

The Telangana Board (TSBIE) inter result 2026 will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in, once announced. Apart from official portals - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in, TS Inter scorecard will be available for download at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. TS Inter scorecard will also be available for download via T App Folio, SMS and Digilocker. TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: tgbie.cgg.gov.in Inter 1st, 2nd year results today? direct links

TS Inter scorecard PDF at manabadi.com: How to download

The students can check and download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Click on TS Inter scorecard link at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in

Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF via T App Folio

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Download T App Folio

Open the app and click on TS Inter result link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

TS Inter scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Save TS Inter scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to check TS Inter result 2026 via SMS

Students can check TS Inter result 2026 via SMS by following the format given below -

TS Intermediate 1st year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN1 56263. TS Inter 2nd year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN2 56263.

How to download TS Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker

The students can also download TS Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on TS Inter result, please visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in.