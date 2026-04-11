TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Intermediate result date and time; check result links

Hyderabad:

Will the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) inter first year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) exam results 2026 be announced today? Sources told India TV Digital that TSBIE is ready to announce result, but waiting for an official confirmation.

So, the students can expect their TS Inter result anytime, the result once announced will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Apart from it, the TS inter result will be available at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. The TS Inter scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.