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  4. TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Intermediate result date and time; check result links
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TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Intermediate result date and time; check result links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

TSBIE Inter Results 2026 Live: TS Inter result once announced, will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Know how to download TS Inter scorecard PDF.

TS Inter Results 2026 Live: Check Manabadi TS Inter results at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Results 2026 Live: Check Manabadi TS Inter results at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Hyderabad:

Will the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) inter first year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) exam results 2026 be announced today? Sources told India TV Digital that TSBIE is ready to announce result, but waiting for an official confirmation. 

So, the students can expect their TS Inter result anytime, the result once announced will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Apart from it, the TS inter result will be available at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. The TS Inter scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.  

The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.  

Live updates :TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Check Manabadi TS Inter results at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com

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  • 11:44 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TS Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker

    The students can also download TS Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF via T App Folio

    1. Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device 
    2. Download T App Folio
    3. Open the app and click on TS Inter result link 
    4. Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials 
    5. TS Inter scorecard will appear on the screen for download  
    6. Save TS Inter scorecard pdf and take a print out.   
  • 10:16 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check TS Inter result 2026 via SMS

    Students can check TS Inter result 2026 via SMS by following the format given below - 

    1. TS Intermediate 1st year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN1 56263. 
    2. TS Inter 2nd year result 2026 for general stream - TSGEN2 56263. 
  • 10:00 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi TS Inter scorecard PDF: Steps to download

    1. Click on TS Inter scorecard link at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in 
    2. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth 
    3. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    4. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out. 
  • 9:48 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TS Inter scorecard via manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in

    Apart from the TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year result websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in, the candidates can download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

     

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter result alternative websites

    TS Inter result alternative websites are - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TS Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TSBIE TS Inter scorecard PDF at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

    The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.   

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TSBIE TS Inter result links

    TSBIE TS Inter result links are -  tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. The candidates can check and download TSBIE Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. To download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in and click on inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TS Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out of it.   

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TSBIE TS Inter Result websites

    TSBIE TS Inter Result websites and links are - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in. Apart from it, the TS inter result will be available at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. The TS Inter scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.   

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS Inter result 2026 date

    Will TSBIE TS Inter result 2026 be announced today? Sources told India TV Digital that TSBIE is ready to announce result, but waiting for an official confirmation. TS Inter result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, results.gov.in.  

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