Maulana Salman Nadwi, Muslim cleric who backed Ram Temple dialogue, dies at 72 in Lucknow

Lucknow:

Prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Salman Husaini Nadwi, one of the few Muslim clerics who openly supported dialogue to resolve the Ayodhya dispute, has passed away in Lucknow at the age of 72. Nadwi was widely known for his efforts to promote communal harmony and for backing an amicable resolution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute through discussions rather than prolonged legal battles. At a time when the issue remained deeply polarising, he emerged as a rare Muslim voice willing to explore a negotiated settlement.

Played a key role in efforts for Ayodhya settlement

Nadwi was among the handful of Muslim scholars who publicly argued that the Ayodhya dispute should be resolved outside the courtroom through dialogue between the two communities. In 2018, he held several rounds of discussions with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as part of an initiative to facilitate an out-of-court settlement.

During those efforts, Nadwi maintained that Islam permits the relocation of a mosque under certain circumstances if it helps preserve peace and communal harmony. He suggested that a Ram temple could be built at the disputed site, while a mosque could be constructed at an alternative location. His proposal generated nationwide debate and drew both support and criticism.

However, his stand was strongly opposed by sections of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which distanced itself from his views, stating that they reflected his personal opinion and not the official position of the organisation. The differences eventually led to his exit from the Board.

A respected Islamic scholar

Maulana Salman Husaini Nadwi belonged to the renowned Nadwi family of scholars and was associated with Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow -- one of India's most respected Islamic seminaries. Over the decades, he earned recognition as an Islamic theologian, author and public intellectual.

He delivered lectures on Islamic jurisprudence, interfaith dialogue and contemporary issues affecting the Muslim community. His writings and speeches often emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence, social harmony and constructive engagement between different faiths. Apart from his religious scholarship, Nadwi remained an advocate of dialogue on sensitive national issues.

His Ayodhya stand made national headlines

The Ayodhya mediation initiative brought Maulana Salman Nadwi into the national spotlight. While many Muslim organisations opposed any compromise over the disputed site, Nadwi maintained that lasting peace should remain the highest priority.

His meetings with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar attracted widespread attention and triggered intense political and religious debate. Though the mediation efforts did not result in a formal settlement, they highlighted an alternative approach centred on dialogue and consensus.

The Ayodhya dispute was eventually settled through the Supreme Court's landmark verdict in November 2019, paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple while directing that an alternative five-acre plot be allotted for the construction of a mosque.

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