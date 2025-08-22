SSC stenographer answer key 2025 released: Download response sheets, raise objections by August 25 The answer key has been issued for the Computer-Based Examination held from Aug 6 to 8 and on Aug 11. With the release of response sheets alongside the key, candidates can now cross-check their answers, calculate their tentative scores, and gauge their prospects of moving to the next stage.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 for Grade C and D posts on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on August 22 (Friday). Alongside the answer key, the Commission has also published the response sheets, enabling candidates to verify their marked answers with the official solutions.

The answer key release covers the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) conducted between August 6–8 and August 11, 2025. With access to their response sheets, aspirants can now estimate their tentative marks and assess their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

Objection window open till August 25

SSC has allowed candidates to contest discrepancies in the provisional answer key. The objection window will remain open until August 25, and candidates will be required to pay Rs 100 per challenged question. Objections must be supported with valid explanations and references.

Marking scheme explained

Candidates can calculate their raw scores using the official marking pattern-

+1 mark for each correct response

-0.25 mark for each incorrect response

0 mark for unattempted questions

For instance, a candidate who attempted 150 correct answers and 30 incorrect answers would score- (150 × 1) – (30 × 0.25) = 142.5 marks (before normalisation). SSC will apply a normalisation process across different shifts to ensure fairness in the final results.

Step-by-step guide to download the answer key

Visit ssc.gov.in Click on the “Answer Key” section on the homepage Select “SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Answer Key 2025” Log in using your Registration ID and Password Download the Answer Key PDF and Response Sheet Cross-check your answers and calculate tentative marks

Exam overview- Check features and details

Conducting body- Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Post name- Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Exam dates- August 6–8 and August 11 Answer key release- August 22 Response sheet- Available Objection window- Till August 25 Marking scheme- +1 / –0.25 Official website- ssc.gov.in

Next steps for candidates

With the SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2025 now live, candidates are advised to verify their responses promptly and raise objections, if any, before the deadline. The final answer key and results will be published after reviewing challenges submitted within the objection window.