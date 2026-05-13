PSEB 12th result 2026 at pseb.ac.in Live: Punjab Board Class 12 result when and where to check?

Amritsar:

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB will announce Class 12 result 2026 today, May 13. PSEB 12th result is scheduled to be out at 12:30 PM. PSEB 12th result once announced, students can check and download PSEB 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com.

pseb.ac.in 12th scorecard: Steps to download

The students who had appeared for PSEB 12th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 12th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.