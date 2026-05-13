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PSEB 12th result 2026 at pseb.ac.in Live: Punjab Board Class 12 result when and where to check?

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

pseb.ac.in 12th result 2026 Live: PSEB 12th result is scheduled to be out at 12:30 PM today. The students can check and download PSEB 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com.

PSEB 12th result 2026 Live: Check Punjab Board Class 12 result at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 12th result 2026 Live: Check Punjab Board Class 12 result at pseb.ac.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Amritsar:

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB will announce Class 12 result 2026 today, May 13. PSEB 12th result is scheduled to be out at 12:30 PM. PSEB 12th result once announced, students can check and download PSEB 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com.  

pseb.ac.in 12th scorecard: Steps to download  

The students who had appeared for PSEB 12th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 12th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in 
  • Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 scorecard PDF link 
  • Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :PSEB 12th result 2026 at pseb.ac.in Live Updates

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  • 9:21 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download PSEB 12th scorecard PDF

    Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in 
    Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 scorecard PDF link 
    Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials  
    PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 9:20 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB Class 12 result 2026 links

    PSEB Class 12 result 2026 links are - pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. To download PSEB 12th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 9:19 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2026 websites

    PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2026 websites are - pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. The students who had appeared for PSEB 12th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 12th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 9:19 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2026 time

    PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2026 time is 12:30 PM. PSEB 12th result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download PSEB Class 12 exam scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com.   

     

  • 9:18 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB 12th result 2026 today?

    The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB will announce Class 12 exam result 2026 today, May 13. PSEB Class 12 exam result declaration time is 12:30 PM. PSEB 12th result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download PSEB Class 12 exam scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com.  

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