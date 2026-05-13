PSEB 12th result 2026 at pseb.ac.in Live: Punjab Board Class 12 result when and where to check?

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB will announce Class 12 result 2026 today, May 13. PSEB 12th result is scheduled to be out at 12:30 PM. PSEB 12th result once announced, students can check and download PSEB 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com.
pseb.ac.in 12th scorecard: Steps to download
The students who had appeared for PSEB 12th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 12th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in
- Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 scorecard PDF link
- Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials
- PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.