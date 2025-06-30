NIOS Class 10 April 2025 result announced, direct link here NIOS Class 10 April 2025 result has been announced. Candidates who appeared for NIOS April Exam 2025 can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of NIOS - results.nios.ac.in. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the NIOS result 2025 for class 10 today, June 30, 2025. All those who appeared for the NIOS Class 10th April 2025 exams can download their results by visiting the official website of NIOS - results.nios.ac.in.

Candidates who have any queries related to NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses of Public Examination can send an email to rcell@nios.ac.in. They will have to pay an amount of Rs. 50/- as a fee for each correction. To submit grievances, the students will have to log in to the dashboard on the student portal https://sdmis.nios.ac.in and click on the “Apply” link on the Result Correction. Candidates can follow the simple steps to submit their representations.

NIOS Class 10 April 2025 result: How to raise result correction?

Visit the official website - https://sdmis.nios.ac.in. Click on 'apply' link on the result correction. After clicking on the Apply link, a new window will appear. Select the Subject for which you want to apply the Result Correction. After selecting the subject, select the type of Result Correction in the designated field. After selecting the Correction Type, select the Payment Gateway to pay the Processing fee. Pay fee. After the fee is successfully paid, you may like to get the payment receipt. You can view the status of your Request for result correction from the link “My Request” on the Result Correction tile. On the click of “My Request”, the status will appear. Take a printout of the application for future reference.

Direct link to download NIOS Class 10th April 2025 Result