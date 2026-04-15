MPBSE 12th result at indiaresults.com; steps to download MPBSE 12th marksheet PDF

The MP Board Class 12 result is a big moment for students across Madhya Pradesh. On result day, many students try to check their scores at the same time. Because of this, official websites can slow down or sometimes stop working for a while.
That is why it is useful to know other options as well. If the main websites are not opening, you can still check your result and download your marksheet without much trouble.
According to MPBSE, students can expect the results on April 15, 2026. MP Board 12th result websites are - mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and log in credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.
MP Board 12th result 2026 alternative websites
Apart from the official MPBSE websites, students can also check their results on alternative platforms like indiaresults.com.
The main official websites are:
- mpbse.nic.in
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.mponline.gov.in
If these websites are slow or not responding, indiaresults.com can be used to access the MP Board Class 12 result.
Login details required to check MPBSE 12th result
To download the scorecard, students will need:
- Roll number or registration number
- Date of birth
It is better to keep these details ready in advance to avoid any delay.
How to download MP Board 12th marksheet on indiaresults.com
Students can follow these steps if they are using the alternative website:
- Visit indiaresults.com
- Click on the link for MP Board Class 12 result or scorecard
- Enter your roll number and date of birth
- Submit the details
The MPBSE 12th scorecard will appear on the screen. Download the PDF and save it. It is also a good idea to take a printout for future use.
Step by step guide to check MPBSE 12th result online on official websites
You can also check your result through the official websites by following these steps:
- Go to mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in
- Click on the link for ‘MP Board Class 12 result’
- You will be redirected to the login page
- Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth
- Click on submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the marksheet PDF for future reference.
Having both official and alternative options helps a lot. Even if one website is not working, you can still check your result easily without stress.
ALSO READ: MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, websites