MPBSE 12th result at indiaresults.com; steps to download MPBSE 12th marksheet PDF

New Delhi:

The MP Board Class 12 result is a big moment for students across Madhya Pradesh. On result day, many students try to check their scores at the same time. Because of this, official websites can slow down or sometimes stop working for a while.

That is why it is useful to know other options as well. If the main websites are not opening, you can still check your result and download your marksheet without much trouble.

According to MPBSE, students can expect the results on April 15, 2026. MP Board 12th result websites are - mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and log in credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

MP Board 12th result 2026 alternative websites

Apart from the official MPBSE websites, students can also check their results on alternative platforms like indiaresults.com.

The main official websites are:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

If these websites are slow or not responding, indiaresults.com can be used to access the MP Board Class 12 result.

Login details required to check MPBSE 12th result

To download the scorecard, students will need:

Roll number or registration number

Date of birth

It is better to keep these details ready in advance to avoid any delay.

How to download MP Board 12th marksheet on indiaresults.com

Students can follow these steps if they are using the alternative website:

Visit indiaresults.com

Click on the link for MP Board Class 12 result or scorecard

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

The MPBSE 12th scorecard will appear on the screen. Download the PDF and save it. It is also a good idea to take a printout for future use.

Step by step guide to check MPBSE 12th result online on official websites

You can also check your result through the official websites by following these steps:

Go to mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Click on the link for ‘MP Board Class 12 result’

You will be redirected to the login page

Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the marksheet PDF for future reference.

Having both official and alternative options helps a lot. Even if one website is not working, you can still check your result easily without stress.

ALSO READ: MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, websites