MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, websites

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 results 2026 is scheduled to be announced today, April 15. The MP Board 10th, 12th results time is 11 am. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam results once announced, students can check 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

The students can follow these steps to check and download MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF. To download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard, students need to visit the websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.