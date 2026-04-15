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  4. MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, websites
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MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: The MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced at 11 am today. MPBSE 10th, 12th result websites are - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Know how to download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard PDF.

MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.
MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 results 2026 is scheduled to be announced today, April 15. The MP Board 10th, 12th results time is 11 am. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam results once announced, students can check 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

The students can follow these steps to check and download MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF. To download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard, students need to visit the websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • Visit the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in 
  • Navigate the link to the 'MP Board 10th and 12th results'
  • It will redirect you to the login page
  • Enter your credentials, such as registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'
  • MP Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen
  • Download and save MP Board 10th and 12th results for future reference.  

Live updates :MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live Updates

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  • 10:39 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result soon

    MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2026 will be announced soon at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to check and download MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF. To download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard, students need to visit the websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 portals

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 portals are - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to check and download MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF. To download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard, students need to visit the websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

     

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 at what time

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 will be announcd at 11 am. The students can follow these steps to check and download MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF. To download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard, students need to visit the websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

    • Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the application on your phone
    •  After logging in, navigate to the MPBSE 2025 Results section
    • Enter your credentials on the login page
    • The result will appear on screen
    • Save and download the result for future reference
  • 8:17 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF

    Visit the official website, mpbse.nic.in
    Navigate the link to the 'MP Board 10th and 12th results'
    It will redirect you to the login page
    Enter your credentials, such as registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'
    MP Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen
    Download and save MP Board 10th and 12th results for future reference.  

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026

    MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 websites are -  mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to check and download MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF. To download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard, students need to visit the websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2026

    MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 will be announced at 11 am today. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam results once announced, students can check 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

     

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF

    Visit the official website, mpbse.nic.in
    Navigate the link to the MP Board 10th and 12th results
    It will redirect you to the login page
    Enter your credentials, such as registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'
    MP Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen
    Download and save MP Board 10th and 12th results for future reference.  

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result links

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result links are - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to check and download MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF. To download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard, students need to visit the websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 websites

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 websites are - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

     

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 time

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 time is 11 am. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam results once announced, students can check 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

     

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MP Board 10th, 12th result 2026 date

    MP Board 10th, 12th result 2026 will be announced today, April 15. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam results once announced, students can check 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

     

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Madhya Pradesh Mp Board Exams Exam Results Class 10 Results
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