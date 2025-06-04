MAH LLB 5-year CET result 2025 declared, direct link here MAH LLB 5 year CET result 2025 has been declared by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. Those who appeared for the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has announced the MAH LLB 5-year CET result 2025. All those who appeared for the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

In order to download MAH LLB 5-year CET result 2025, the candidates are required to use their application number and password. The candidates can follow the instructions given below to download their results.

This year, the MH CET 5-year LLB exam was conducted on April 28, 2025, and the provisional answer keys for the same were released on May 11, 2025. The candidates were allowed to raise objections between May 11, 2025 and May 13, 2025. The final answer keys were released on May 23, 2025.

How to download MAH LLB 5-year CET result 2025?

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the link that reads, 'MAH LLB 5-year CET score card download link', available on homepage.

Enter your registered email id and password

MAH LLB 5-year CET result 2025 will appear for future reference.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Direct link to download MAH LLB 5-year CET result 2025

What's next?

Candidates who have qualified for the exam can participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). They will need to fill out and upload important information, including their academic qualifications, documents, category certificates, and any reservations they have opted for, as well as their preferred colleges for admission. Based on the information provided by the candidates, a separate merit list will be prepared. Details on the same will be provided in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

MAH LLB 5-year CET result 2025: Details on scorecards