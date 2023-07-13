KMAT Result 2023 for session 2 declared; Download merit list here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV kmat 2023 result for session 2 declared

Kerala KMAT 2023 Result: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has declared the results for KMAT 2023 session 2 on July 13. The KMAT 2023 result for second session is hosted on the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in. The CEE Kerala has released the merit list consisting application number, roll number, candidates name, paper wise marks and total marks.

Abel Pradeep has topped the KMAT 2023 session 2 exam with 418 marks out of 720. Followed by Shaheem Hammad A who secured second rank with 401 marks and Mathew Koshy as third rank holder with 398 marks. A total of 4,237 candidates appeared in the KMAT 2023 examination.

"The candidates who secured 10 percent of the total 720 marks, that is, 72 marks and above, are qualified. For SC, ST and PWD categories, the qualifying cut-off mark is 7.5 percent of 720 marks, that is, 54 marks," reads an official statement.

ALSO READ | Kerala KMAT 2023 answer key for session 2 released, download link here

Kerala KMAT 2023 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit cee.kerala.gov.in, official website

Step 2: Go to the KMAT 2023 Session 2 Portal link

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: KMAT 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Search your name in the PDF using ctrl+f, shortcut key.

Direct Link:

About KMAT 2023 Session 2

KMAT 2023 session 2 exam was conducted on February 19, 2023. The online computer based test (CBT) was held for a duration of three hours. The examination is being held for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and for admissions to postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) programmes.