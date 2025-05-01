Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: KSEAB to announce class 10 scorecards tomorrow, when and where to download Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 will be announced tomorrow, May 2, 2025. All those who appeared for the KSEAB Class 10th board exams will be able to download their results by visiting the official website, karresults.nic.in. Check time, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB is set to announce the class 10 results, tomorrow, on May 2. Students who appeared in the Karnataka SSLC exam 2025 can download their results using credentials on the login page available on KSEAB website — karresults.nic.in.

This year, the Karnataka SSLC 2025 exam was conducted between March 21 and April 4, across the state, wherein more than 8 lakh students appeared for the exam. According to the official announcement, the Karnataka Class 10 Result 2025 announcement will be made through a press conference, by Madhu Bangarappa, the minister for school education and literacy, at 11:30 AM. Once the results are announced, students and parents can check KSEAB 10th results by following the simple steps below.

How to download Karnataka KSEAB Class 10 Result?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in. Navigate the link to the 'Karnataka KSEAB Class 10 Result'. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'. Karnataka KSEAB Class 10 Result will appear on the screen. Download and save Karnataka KSEAB Class 10 Result for future reference.

When will I receive hard copies of the marksheets?

After the announcement of results, students will be collect their Karnataka KSEAB Class 10 marksheets from their respective schools.

Last year, the Karnataka KSEAB Class 10 Results were announced on May 9, recording an overall pass percentage of 73.40 per cent. Genderwise, the performance of girl students were better than the boys. The overall pass percentage of the girl students was 81 per cent, whereas it was 65 per cent for the boys. District-wise, Udupi district achieved the first place with a 94 per cent pass rate, while Yadagiri recorded the lowest rank at 50.59 per cent.

Official Website