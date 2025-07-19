Karnataka SSLC 3 Result 2025 soon, how to download class 10th supplementary marks memo

Advertisement
Karnataka SSLC 3 Result 2025 will be declared soon. Students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC 3 suplementary exam can download their results by visiting the official website - karresults.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to declare the class 10th board exam results soon. Students who appeared for the KSEAB SSLC 3 Exam 2025 can download their scorecards by visiting the official website - karresults.nic.in.

According to the reports, the Karnataka SSLC 3 exam 2025 results are expected to be released in the last week of July 2025. However, there is no official update on the same. Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates. 

This year, the board conducted the Karnataka SSLC 3 exam 2025 from July 5 to 12, 2025, by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. Students can follow the steps to download their scorecards. 

How to download Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 results 2025?

  1. Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on 'Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 results 2025'.
  3. It will redirect you to the login where you need to enter your date of birth and registration number. 
  4. Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 results 2025 will appear on the screen.
  5. Download and save the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 results 2025 for future reference. 
