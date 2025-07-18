Karnataka SSLC 3 supplementary results 2025 soon, when and where to download Karnataka SSLC 3 supplementary results 2025 will be released soon. Students who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check exam date, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will soon declare the Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025. Students who appeared for the SSLC exam 3 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - karresults.nic.in. In order to download Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025, students are required to use their registration number as well as the date of birth on the login. Students can follow the simple steps given below to download their scorecards.

How to download Karnataka SSLC 3 supplementary results 2025?

Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Karnataka SSLC 3 supplementary results 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Karnataka SSLC 3 supplementary results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Karnataka SSLC 3 supplementary results 2025 for future reference.

Passing Criteria

To pass the Karnataka SSLC 3 supplementary exam 2025, the students are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in both theory and practical exams. Those who fail in the supplementary exam will have to repeat the year and take the Karnataka SSLC exam next year.