JEE Mains result date 2026 postponed; to be out by Feb 16 JEE Mains result date 2026: JEE Mains result will be out by February 16. Know how to download JEE Main scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 date has been postponed, the result will now be out by Monday, February 16, as per NTA. JEE Mains result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to download JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

JEE Mains final answer key 2026 date

Though there is no official update on JEE Mains final answer key 2026 release date, it is likely to be delayed and released by February 16. JEE Main final answer key once released, will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to download final answer key on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out.

