Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Main result not today; know when scorecard be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  Live JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Main result not today; know when scorecard be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Main result 2026 will be announced by Monday, February 16. Know how to download JEE Main scorecard PDF.

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Main result declaration delayed.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Main result declaration delayed. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 will not be announced today, February 12. NTA in a post on X announced the new date for JEE Main January session result declaration. As per NTA, JEE Main result 2026 will be announced by Monday, February 16. 

JEE Mains result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
  • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.    

Live updates : JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Check JEE Main result date, download link

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:33 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
    • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 9:32 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Mains scorecard PDF

    To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains Result 2026 direct link

    JEE Main result 2026 direct link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 new date

    JEE Main result 2026 will be announced by February 16, as per NTA. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result 2026 declaration delayed

    JEE Mains result 2026 declaration has been delayed, JEE Main result will now be announced by Monday, February 16. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
JEE Main Result JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\