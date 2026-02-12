Live JEE Main final answer key 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE final answer key soon; download link jeemain.nta.nic.in final answer key 2026 Live: JEE Main final answer key will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. Know how to download JEE Main final answer key on the JEE portal.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session final answer key 2026 will be released today (February 12) noon. JEE Main final answer key will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to download final answer key on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link

JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Following the release of JEE Main final answer key, JEE Main result will be announced on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 for BE/ BTech (paper one).