Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; result today
 Live now

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; result today

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Mains January session result 2026 will be released today, February 16. The candidates can check and download JEE Mains January session scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Download JEE Mains scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Download JEE Mains scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

 The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 will be declared today, February 16. The JEE Mains final answer key will be released first, following which the result will be declared and the scorecard be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 

Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. 

Live updates :JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Main final answer key, scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in; updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:26 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2026 link

    JEE Main result 2026 link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    jeemain.nta.nic.in 2026 result date

    JEE Main result 2026 will be announced today, February 16. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main scorecard 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
    • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   
  • 9:01 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Mains final answer key 2026

    To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains final answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in today

    JEE  Mains final answer key 2026 will be released shortly on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to download final answer key on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out.     

  • 8:59 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result 2026 time

    JEE Mains result 2026 will be announced by evening today, February 16. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains Result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in today

    JEE Mains result 2026 will be announced today, February 16 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
JEE Main Result JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\