JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; result today

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 will be declared today, February 16. The JEE Mains final answer key will be released first, following which the result will be declared and the scorecard be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.