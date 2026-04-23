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  4. JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; available at Umang app

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; available at Umang app

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

JAC 12th result 2026: The students can check and download JAC 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - jacresults.com. JAC 12th scorecard is also available for download at UMANG app.

JAC 12th result 2026 declared.
JAC 12th result 2026 declared. Image Source : UMANG
Ranchi:

 The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 12 exam result 2026. The students can check and download JAC 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - jacresults.com. JAC 12th scorecard is also available for download at UMANG app.  

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Jac JAC Result Jharkahnd
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