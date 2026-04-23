The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 12 exam result 2026. The students can check and download JAC 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - jacresults.com. JAC 12th scorecard is also available for download at UMANG app.
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- JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; available at Umang app
JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; available at Umang app
JAC 12th result 2026: The students can check and download JAC 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - jacresults.com. JAC 12th scorecard is also available for download at UMANG app.
Ranchi:
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