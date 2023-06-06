JAC 9th Result 2023 Declared; Direct link, how to download marksheet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result 2023 Declared

JAC Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board Class 9th results 2023 today, June 6. Students who have appeared in the Class 9 board examinations can check their JAC Results 2023 through the official website-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To access and download the JAC 9th scorecard, students need to submit their roll code and roll number.

Students are required to collect the JAC 9th result 2023 marksheet from their respective schools. The Jharkhand Academic Council has conducted the Class 9th examinations on April 11 and April 12, 2023.

How To Check JAC 9th Result 2023

Students can follow the steps given here to check and download their JAC 9th marksheet 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the 'JAC 9th Result 2023' link on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your roll code, roll number and submit it

Step 4: The JAC result 2023 Class 9 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download JAC 9 result 2023 and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: JAC 9th Result 2023