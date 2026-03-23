interbiharboard.com BSEB 12th result 2026 links: How to download inter scorecard pdf

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate, Class 12 exam result links are - interbiharboard.com. results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link
- Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com
- Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link
- Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.
Where to check your result
Students can access their results online through the official websites:
- results.biharboardonline.com.
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- interbiharboard.com
How to download BSEB inter marksheet PDF
The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 12th marksheet PDF. To download BSEB 12th marksheet 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com
- Click on inter, Class 12 marksheet PDF link
- Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.
BSEB 10th, 12th passing marks
The minimum passing marks for BSEB 10th and 12th is 30 per cent marks theory exam and 40 per cent marks in practical exam.
For details on BSEB Class 10 and 12 results 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.
Also Read:
|BSEB inter result 2026 time: When will Bihar Board 12th result will be out?
|BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th result 2026 today; check result time, download link