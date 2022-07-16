ICSE Class 10th result to be declared tomorrow at 5 pm | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICSE Class 10th result to be declared tomorrow at 5 pm

ICSE Class 10th result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will release the ICSE Class 10th result on July 17 at 5 pm, said board secretary Gerry Arathoon. Marks of both first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, he said.

The result will be available on the official website - cisce.org.

The candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared, he said.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers.

