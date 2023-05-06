Goa Board 12th result (OUT) at gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Goa Board 12th result (OUT)

Goa Board 12th result (OUT): Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced Goa Board 12th Result 2023 today, May 6, 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Students can check their marksheets online at the websites of gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Goa Board 12th exams were conducted in two-terminal systems - terminal 1 and terminal 2, the exams for terminal 1 were conducted between November 10 to 25 while the exams for 2nd term exams were between March 15 to 31 wherein around 19802 candidates appeared for the exam.

Goa Board 12th result has been declared at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.

Goa Board 12th result: How to download?

Visit the official website of gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Click on the Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 result link

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your details such as seat number and click on the submit button

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Goa Board 12th result

