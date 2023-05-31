CUSAT CAT 2023 Result OUT; Donwload rank list at admissions.cusat.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUSAT CAT 2023 Result declared

CUSAT CAT Result 2023: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has declared the result for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Candidates who took the CUSAT CAT 2023 examination can check their results through the official website-- admissions.cusat.ac.in. Students will be able to check their CUSAT CAT 2023 score card by logging in through their Email address and password.

Along with the CUSAT CAT 2023 result, Cochin University has also released the provisional rank list of the candidates. Candidates can check their name in the rank list using their name, registration number, roll number and other details. The CUSAT CAT 2023 examination was conducted on May 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2023.

The CUSAT CAT 2023 provisional answer key was issued on May 10 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the tentative answer key till May 12, 2023. Based on the revised answer key the university has prepared the CUSAT CAT 2023 result.

Direct Link: CUSAT CAT 2023 Result

CUSAT CAT examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by the Cochin University and its affiliated colleges.

