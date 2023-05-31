Assam PAT admit card 2023 to be out on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download Assam PAT admit card 2023 on June 5 at dte.assam.gov.in

Assam PAT admit card 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is all set to conduct the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (Assam PAT 2023). The admit cards for the same will be allotted soon on the official website. Candidates eagerly waiting for Assam PAT 2023 admit card will be able to download from the official website of dte.assam.gov.in, once released.

According to the State Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, the PAT admit card 2023 will be released on June 5, 2023. The exams for polytechnic admission will be conducted on 18 June from 10 am to 12 noon.

Assam PAT admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of dte.assam.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Assam PAT admit card 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credientials and click on the submit button Assam PAT admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download Assam PAT admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Candidates appearing for the Assam PAT 2023 are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry a valid identity proof on the exam day. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the Assam PAT 2023 exam without admit card.

According to the official notification, Assam PAT 2023 will conduct at various locations of the state including Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Barpeta, Silapathar, Karimganj, Bihpuria, Goalpara, Nalbari, Baihata, Bongaigaon, Diphu, Baksa, Sibsagar, Dhekiajuli, Golaghat, Mangaldoi and Tezpur. Candidates have been advised to gear up themselves with the preparation of the exam.

