  5. CHSE Plus Two Results 2023: Odisha Board to announce class 12th HSC, Commerce Results at 11 am, details here

CHSE Plus Two Results 2023 Download link for HSC and Commerce will be activated at 11 am. Check how to download results online, what are the other ways to download 12th HSC, Commerce Results if the site is down? details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2023 10:03 IST
chse 12th result 2023, chse odisha result 2023 arts, chse plus two results 2023 date and time, CHSE
Image Source : INDIA TV CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2023 Download link soon be activated on orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Plus Two Results 2023 Odisha: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is going to announce the Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students today, May 31, 2023. Students who appeared in the CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream exam will be able to check their results at 11 am onwards at chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. The announcement of the results will be done at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar. 

The date of releasing Odisha 12th Science and Commerce results was confirmed by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The date for Arts stream result is awaited. 

This year, around 3.5 lakh students appeared in the CHSE Plus Two exam. Once, the result is declared, students will be able to check Odisha 12th result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below. 

CHSE Odisha Plus two result 2023: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, CHSE Plus two result 2023 link 
  3. It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your hall ticket details
  4. CHSE Plus two result 2023 will appear on the screen
  5. Download CHSE Plus two result 2023 and save it for future reference

CHSE Odisha Plus two result 2023: Alternative websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Plus two 2023 Odisha exams were conducted in the month of March. Odisha Class 12 exams for arts stream were conducted from March 2 to April 5 and the science stream exams were conducted between March 1 to April 4. 

