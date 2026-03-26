CTET result 2026 when? Check CBSE CTET tentative result date and time

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December exam result 2026 is likely to be announced next month. CTET was held on February 7 and 8, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check CTET result 2026 on the official website- ctet.nic.in. To download CTET scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CTET scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CTET scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE CTET scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE CTET scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CTET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

Along with CBSE CTET result 2026, CTET final answer key has been released and is available on the official website - ctet.nic.in.

How to download CTET final answer key 2026 at ctet.nic.in

CTET final answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download CBSE CTET final answer key PDF on the official website - ctet.nic.in. To download CTET final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET final answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in Click on CTET final answer key PDF link CTET final answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download Save CBSE CTET final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE CTET 2026, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.