CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS: How to check

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh Board is set to release the Board exam results 2026 for Class 10 and 12 on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 2:30 PM. The results can be checked on the CGBSE result websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

However, if the CGBSE website crashes due to high traffic at the time of the result announcement, there is no need to worry, as students can also check their results through the SMS application. Students will have to send their required details to the number provided by the CG Board. In this article, find out the steps to check the Class 10 and 12 results via SMS.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026: How to check result via SMS?

For Class 12

Step 1 - Open SMS app on your phone.

Step 2 - Type message in this format: Type CG12 Roll Number

Step 3 - Send it to 56263

Your CGBSE 12th class result 2026 status will appear on your mobile screen

For Class 10

Open SMS app on your phone.

Type message in this format: Type CG10 Roll Number

Send it to 56263

You will instantly receive the CGBSE 12th class qyalifying status on your phone as a reply.

CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecards

Students are required to cross check all the below-given details mentioned on their scorecards after download their results.

Student's roll number School code Full name of the student List of subjects Parents name Marks secured in each subject Exam centre code Total marks obtained Division awarded Pass/fail status

For details on CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026: Alternative websites to download marksheet PDF