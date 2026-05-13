CBSE 12th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf will be available for download via Digilocker, apart from the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To get CBSE Class 12 scorecard via Digilocker, students need to follow these steps
- Download Digilocker app from Google playstore
- Now, login with your required credentials
- Click on CBSE 12th scorecard link
- CBSE 12th scorecard will be available for download
- Save CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
How to download CBSE 12th scorecard pdf at results.cbse.nic.in
The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link
- Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials
- CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download CBSE 12th scorecard at indiaresults.com
- Click on CBSE 12th result link at indiaresults.com
- Enter login credentials - registration number/ mobile number
- CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
CBSE 12th scorecard via UMANG App: Steps to download
- Download UMANG app from Google Playstore
- Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number
- Select CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link
- CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on CBSE 12th exam result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.