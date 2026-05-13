CBSE 12th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf will be available for download via Digilocker, apart from the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To get CBSE Class 12 scorecard via Digilocker, students need to follow these steps

Download Digilocker app from Google playstore

Now, login with your required credentials

Click on CBSE 12th scorecard link

CBSE 12th scorecard will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard pdf at results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard at indiaresults.com

Click on CBSE 12th result link at indiaresults.com

Enter login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 12th scorecard via UMANG App: Steps to download

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number Select CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 12th exam result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.