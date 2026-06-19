CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026 when? Anxious students keen to know as delay affecting college admissions

New Delhi:

When will CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation result 2026 be announced? Over 1.6 lakh students who had applied for CBSE 12th re-evaluation are anxious to know their result as the delay is affecting their college admission process. The CBSE 12th re-evaluation portal was earlier closed on June 7.

Students are taking on social media and also mailing CBSE to get an update on CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation exam result 2026. A CBSE aspirant posted on X - "I had sent more then 10 mails to CBSE that my college counselling is on 12 JUNE please re-evaluate my answer sheets and update my status before 12 june no reply from CBSE yet it is compulsory to show your marks on counselling. Please CBSE."

Another X user posted, "What do you expect these children to do? They are frustrated, anxious and deeply disappointed. Colleges and universities are demanding updated revaluation scores, but who will tell them that #CBSE has not even announced a confirmed timeline for releasing them?

Every passing day increases uncertainty, affecting admissions and the future of thousands of students. This is not just an administrative delay, it is a delay in young lives moving forward.

How long will students be expected to suffer because of systemic failures? How long will parents and children be asked to remain silent and accept uncertainty?

Our children deserve clarity, accountability, and timely action. Their future cannot be held hostage to delays."

Earlier, Supreme Court has also pulled up CBSE for the delay in announcing CBSE 12th improvement exam results. The court asked CBSE to come up with a concrete plan to resolve this issue. The petition was filed by a student based in Saudi Arabia, whose admission process got affected due to the delay in announcing 12th re-evaluation result.

COEMPT issues clarification on OSM process

COEMPT, the company responsible for the On-Screen Marking (OSM) process for the CBSE Class 12 examinations, has issued a clarification over the controversy surrounding mismatched scanned answer sheets, asserting that the incident was caused by "human error rather than any technical or system failure."

The clarification comes nearly a month after the issue surfaced amid growing scrutiny of the digital evaluation system after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in the OSM system.

Also Read : CBSE copy mix-up due to 'human error, not system failure': COEMPT on OSM glitches