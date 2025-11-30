CAT Result Date 2025: When will CAT result be out? CAT Result Date 2025: Going by the past years' trends, CAT result is expected to be announced between December 20 to 26, 20 to 25 calendar days from the conduct of CAT on November 30. CAT result once announced, is available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result is likely to be out by December-end. As per the previous years' trends, CAT result was announced by December-end in the past three years - 2024, 2023, 2022 within a span of 20 to 25 days from the conduct of exam. Last year, CAT result got declared on December 19, 25 calendar days from the conduct of CAT on November 24. In 2023, CAT result was declared on December 21, approximately 21 days after the exam on November 26. Live Updates: CAT Analysis shift-wise

Going by the past years' trends, CAT result is expected to be announced between December 20 to 26, 20 to 25 calendar days from the conduct of CAT on November 30. CAT result once announced, is available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

CAT result date of last 5 years

CAT result 2024- December 19

CAT result 2023- December 21

CAT result 2022- December 21

CAT result 2021- January 3

CAT result 2020- January 2

CAT result 2025: How to download scorecard at iimcat.ac.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

CAT answer key release date 2025

CAT answer key 2025 is likely to be released by first week of December and will be available on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can check and download CAT answer key PDF on the IIM CAT portal- iimcat.ac.in.To download CAT answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT answer key PDF link. CAT answer key will be available for download on the screen, save and download CAT answer key PDF to be used for further reference.

How to raise objections on CAT answer key 2025

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT answer key objection window link

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting documents PDF

Pay CAT answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

Save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Also Read: