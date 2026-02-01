Union Budget 2026: What gets costlier, what gets cheaper? - Check full details here Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget, and with this, all eyes are now on the items that have either become affordable or more expensive for consumers.

New Delhi:

The Finance Minister said sports equipment will be more affordable.

The Finance Minister also said that medicines for treating diabetes and cancer will become cheaper.

List of items that got cheaper

- Leather products will be cheaper.

- Mobile phones and EV batteries to be cheaper.

- Microwave Oven to be cheaper.

- 17 cancer medicines to be cheaper.

- Solar panels to be cheaper.

Items that got costlier

- Alcohol to be costlier.