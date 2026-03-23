BSEB inter result 2026 date: Bihar Board 12th result soon at interbiharboard.com

Patna:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate, Class 12 exam result 2026 will be announced today, March 23. The BSEB inter result is scheduled to be declared at 1:30 pm. The students can check BSEB 12th result 2026 on the official portals - interbiharboard.com, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to February 13. BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link

How to download BSEB inter scorecard 2026 PDF

The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download BSEB inter marksheet PDF

The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 12th marksheet PDF. To download BSEB 12th marksheet 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out.

BSEB 10th, 12th passing marks

The minimum passing marks for BSEB 10th and 12th is 30 per cent marks theory exam and 40 per cent marks in practical exam.

For details on BSEB Class 10 and 12 results 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

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